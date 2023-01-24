Read full article on original website
JCPD: JC man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, causing damage
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Johnson City home and causing damage, according to police. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, George Yourgulez, from Johnson City, was arrested and charged with felony vandalism and aggravated burglary. At around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, […]
Local police department responds to Tyre Nichols death
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Chief John Patrick Clair of the Marion Virginia Police Department (MPD) released a statement Saturday regarding the death of Tyre Nichols and recently released bodycam footage of the incident. In the release, Clair states that the MPD plans to hold a series of local engagement sessions with the community to ensure […]
Sullivan Co. suspect charged with second gun murder
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Britt, the Sullivan County man accused of fatally shooting a woman on Jan. 18 and who allegedly led multiple police agencies on a pursuit, faces numerous counts, including first-degree murder, related to a killing later that night. A grand jury presentment dated Wednesday charges Britt with shooting Barry Countiss […]
Hawkins County homeowner captures footage of escaped inmates now in custody
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Hawkins County homeowner shared footage of escaped inmates who are now in custody. Cody Fobber said his girlfriend woke up to a Ring security camera alert Friday and saw two men wandering around the property. Around 11 o'clock, my girlfriend told me she...
Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges
ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
Kingsport church opens comfort station for local officers
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holy Mountain Baptist Church opened a rest area for local law enforcement officers. The comfort station is a place where officers can escape their cars, and have a place to sit and finish paperwork. The station has snacks, tea, coffee and clean bathrooms for officers to use. Holy Mountain Baptist Church […]
Escaped inmates captured, WCSO says
ABINGDON, Va. (WHSV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has announced that the two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon have been captured in Tennessee. In a Facebook post on Jan. 27, the WCSO reported that Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee...
Police in Bristol, Virginia searching for missing man
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Bristol, Virginia, are asking for help with finding a missing man. Richard Barnette, 59, is missing, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Barnett was last seen by relatives on January 16. Anyone with information on Barnette's whereabouts is asked to call the...
Police: Drug duo caught with cocaine and marijuana on interstate stop
Eight charges were levied against two East Tennessee men caught with cocaine on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia by officers of a multi-jurisdictional unit including Kingsport and TBI personnel. Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, 36, of Church Hill, and, Djuan Anthony Lewis, 47, of Kingsport are being held without bond on various...
Missing person alert for Bristol, Virginia man
The Bristol, Virginia Police Department issued a missing person alert on Friday. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 911 or (276) 645-7400.
Unicoi County authorities seek person of interest in kidnapping, extortion conspiracy
Unicoi County authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in what they are calling a kidnapping and extortion conspiracy. Unicoi County authorities seek person of interest …. Unicoi County authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in what...
THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
Charges dropped against Virginia prisoner accused of solitary cell killing
Charges have been abruptly dropped against a man accused of killing a fellow prisoner in the solitary wing of Virginia's Red Onion State Prison.
Caldwell County postal worker airlifted to hospital after dog attack
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A postal worker in Caldwell County was seriously hurt after being attacked by two large dogs while delivering mail, according to Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement. It happened along Norwood Street on Thursday in Lenoir when Kristi Reinheardt Goldsberry, 47, was delivering a package to...
Family holds vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) –Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. The Greeneville Police Department says the original report for Danielle was filed November 17, 2022. This is when they considered her missing and entered her into their records. Family and friends say she was last seen […]
Inmates arrested in Tennessee after escaping from Southwest Virginia Regional Jail
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. Two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon on Thursday, Jan. 26, have been arrested in Tennessee, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. 51-year-old Johnny Brown, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and 31-year-old Albert Ricketson, of Abingdon, Virginia, broke...
Telford man accused of stealing vehicle, using debit card found inside
A Telford man was given additional charges of burglary and identity theft after he reportedly stole a vehicle and fraudulently used a debit card he found. A report from Johnson City Police says Weston George, 33, was already in custody in Jonesborough on unrelated charges when he was served the warrant.
Limestone, TN man charged after crash kills 5 in Wyoming
A Tennessee man is facing five aggravated homicide charges after police say he caused a fiery multi-car crash in Wyoming. Limestone, TN man charged after crash kills 5 in …. A Tennessee man is facing five aggravated homicide charges after police say he caused a fiery multi-car crash in Wyoming.
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
One dead and two in serious condition after crash in Grayson Co.
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that led to a fatality in Grayson County. The crash happened at 7:07 p.m. on Thursday, January 26th on Route 21. One person was confirmed as being deceased and two others were transported to hospitals for serious injuries.
