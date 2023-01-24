Read full article on original website
igbnorthamerica.com
Micro-betting specialist Simplebet joins IBIA
Simplebet has become the latest business to join the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA). The US-based micro-betting specialist, which provides B2B services across the North American market, joins more than 40 companies and over 100 sports betting brands in the global trade group. Simplebet, which offers its products across all...
igbnorthamerica.com
BetMGM targets $2.0bn net revenue in 2023 after exceeding FY targets
BetMGM, the joint venture between Entain and MGM Resorts International, is “confident” of achieving up to $2.00bn in net revenue in 2023 after exceeding financial targets during its 2022 financial year. The operator said it delivered against a number of key strategic initiatives in 2022, which in turn...
