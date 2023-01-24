Read full article on original website
PV Tech
Enfinity signs PPA with Statkraft for 112MW solar portfolio in Italy
Renewable energy developer and service provider Enfinity Global has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with renewable energy generator Statkraft, producing 191GWh of electricity in Italy a year. The committed energy will be produced by a 112MW utility-scale solar power portfolio owned by Enfinity Global. The portfolio comprises three power...
PV Tech
Otovo secures US$130million to expand European distributed solar marketplace
Norwegian distributed solar marketplace Otovo has secured €120 million (US$130 million) in debt and equity financing to expand its residential solar portfolio across Europe. The financing was secured in €100 million (US$108 million) in debt financing from DNB Bank ASA and SpareBank 1 SR-Bank, and an additional €20 million (US$21.7 million) in equity from existing investors AxSol AB, Nysnø Klimainvesteringer, Agder Energi Invest and OBOS.
PV Tech
NextEra Energy FY profit up 16%, company extends forecast to 2026
US renewables developer NextEra Energy reported a 16.1% increase in net attributable profit for 2022, and extended its forecast horizon by a year through 2026 driven by visibility for low-cost renewables. NextEra Energy’s net attributable profit for 2022 rose to US$4.15 billion, or $2.10 per share, from US$3.57 billion, or...
PV Tech
Inside LONGi’s latest wafer and cell manufacturing expansion plan
Solar manufacturer LONGi Green Energy started the year by announcing an important capacity expansion plan and signing cooperation contracts for 100GW mono wafers and 50GW of cells. On January 17, LONGi Green Energy said that according to the company’s business strategy and capacity planning, it had signed investment cooperation agreements...
PV Tech
Tesla 2022 solar installs inched up to 348MW
Tesla navigated supply chain challenges to deploy 348MW of solar in 2022, the company’s highest install figure since 2017, when it added 523MW. However, with deployment impacted by import delays early last year, PV additions were only marginally up on the 345MW of solar the company added in 2021.
