PV Tech
Invenergy signs power supply deal with CORE Electric Cooperative in Colorado
Colorado-based electricity distributor CORE Electric Cooperative has penned a wholesale power supply agreement with power generation developer Invenergy, which will give CORE access to an additional 1.2TWh of renewable energy a year. Expected to begin in 2026, the additional capacity will come via 400MW of new solar and wind projects...
PV Tech
Denmark’s CIP sells 465MWac Canadian PV project to Axium Infrastructure
Renewables investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has sold the entire ownership interest in the Travers solar project in Canada. Located about 130km south of Calgary, the Travers Solar project has a total capacity of 465MWac or 691MWdc. As the largest non-hydro renewable energy asset in Canada, the project started construction in March 2021 and reached commercial operations in November 2022.
PV Tech
SolarPower Europe launches best practices platform for building and managing solar projects
European trade body SolarPower Europe (SPE) has launched a Solar Best Practices Platform aimed to award quality badges to PV project developers. With the new digital platform, SPE combines best practice guidelines, checklists and marks as part of the trade body’s solar best practices toolbox for building and managing projects.
PV Tech
FRV enters German market, targets 2GW solar and storage by 2027
Renewables developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) has declared its entry into the German market, opening its first German office in Munich in December and expressing the intention to develop 2GW of solar and energy storage assets in the next four years. The Spanish company said that its initial base in...
PV Tech
200MW PV plant to power green hydrogen facility in Spain
Spanish energy company Cepsa has announced plans for a 200MW solar PV project to supply power to a green hydrogen plant in Andalusia, Spain. Located in the Andalusia Green Hydrogen Valley – an area of solar, wind and green hydrogen development – the 200MW solar project will power 200MW worth of hydrogen electrolysis which will power Cepsa’s industrial operations in the region. The green hydrogen plant is expected to be operational in 2026.
PV Tech
Inside LONGi’s latest wafer and cell manufacturing expansion plan
Solar manufacturer LONGi Green Energy started the year by announcing an important capacity expansion plan and signing cooperation contracts for 100GW mono wafers and 50GW of cells. On January 17, LONGi Green Energy said that according to the company’s business strategy and capacity planning, it had signed investment cooperation agreements...
PV Tech
Otovo secures US$130million to expand European distributed solar marketplace
Norwegian distributed solar marketplace Otovo has secured €120 million (US$130 million) in debt and equity financing to expand its residential solar portfolio across Europe. The financing was secured in €100 million (US$108 million) in debt financing from DNB Bank ASA and SpareBank 1 SR-Bank, and an additional €20 million (US$21.7 million) in equity from existing investors AxSol AB, Nysnø Klimainvesteringer, Agder Energi Invest and OBOS.
PV Tech
Solar PPA price rises slow for US and Europe, though forecast is mixed
The US and Europe saw relatively modest increases in the average prices of solar power purchase agreements (PPA) in Q4 2022; 4% and 3% respectively. In the US, stabilising policy changes have slowed price rises, whilst European policies have offered less assurance in the face of inflation and the volatile energy market.
PV Tech
kWh Analytics launches insurance product for renewable projects with Aspen
Solar asset insurer kWh Analytics has partnered with Aspen Insurance to launch property insurance for renewable energy assets. This new product provides coverage against physical damage for solar and other renewable projects. kWh Analytics added that the product “introduces much-needed capacity to an industry when traditional carriers are tightening their portfolio exposure.”
PV Tech
Qcells pens 2.5GW solar module supply deal with Microsoft
Solar PV manufacturer Qcells has signed a deal with Microsoft to supply at least 2.5GW of its modules to projects from which the tech giant will purchase renewable energy. The company, a subsidiary of Korean conglomerate Hanwha, will provide modules and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for projects across the US where Microsoft has a power purchase agreement in place.
PV Tech
NextEra Energy FY profit up 16%, company extends forecast to 2026
US renewables developer NextEra Energy reported a 16.1% increase in net attributable profit for 2022, and extended its forecast horizon by a year through 2026 driven by visibility for low-cost renewables. NextEra Energy’s net attributable profit for 2022 rose to US$4.15 billion, or $2.10 per share, from US$3.57 billion, or...
PV Tech
Soltec gets green light for 401MW of PV plants in Spain
Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has obtained environmental permits for 401MW of PV plants in two provinces of Spain. The Spanish department of environmental transition has allowed Soltec to develop 16 PV plants amounting to 401MW of peak power in Murcia and Alicante provinces, 352MW of which will be co-developed with French energy company TotalEnergies.
PV Tech
California green hydrogen facility to be powered by 646MW of solar PV
US hydrogen production company Element Resources has announced a plan to build and operate a new facility in Lancaster, California, producing 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually. Set to begin commercial operations in early 2025, the facility will use 646MW of PV capacity to power electrolysers to produce zero-emission hydrogen.
PV Tech
Tesla 2022 solar installs inched up to 348MW
Tesla navigated supply chain challenges to deploy 348MW of solar in 2022, the company’s highest install figure since 2017, when it added 523MW. However, with deployment impacted by import delays early last year, PV additions were only marginally up on the 345MW of solar the company added in 2021.
