It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a sea of men walking at light speed behind your favorite Dancehall artist. There’s a love-hate relationship between entertainers and the Dancehall entourage. While some defend its benefit as a formidable barrier between the artist and danger – even a strategy to depict an air of importance – others say the posse can prove detrimental to an artist’s pocket and reputation. Leaning on the latter fence is Dancehall/Reggae singjay Khago, who believes the modern-day entourage is straying away from its cheerleading role.

11 HOURS AGO