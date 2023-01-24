When I want to read an oral history of the zombie apocalypse — remember that? christ, what a time — I turn to Max Brooks’s World War Z. Forget about Brad Pitt’s adaptation-in-name-only: The book is a cobbled-together account of the collapse, survival, and rebirth of human civilization following a global zombie outbreak modeled after fears of real-world pandemics, described mockumentary-style by the people who survived it. Many of those fears have since come to pass; the book’s post-9/11 idea of America and Israel as flawed but fundamentally good-hearted places upon which the survival of the world and the various mildly stereotypical international interviewees who inhabit depend has aged much less gracefully. But it’s a compulsively enjoyable read, especially the chapters pertaining to the collapse and to the military strategy involved in turning the tide.

