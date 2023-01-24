Dakota Johnson’s Head-To-Toe Denim Red Carpet Look Has Us Reevaluating Everything We Know About The Rules Of Fashion

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Lisa Rinna Embodies Her Iconic 'Own It' Line in Sheer Mugler Dress at Paris Fashion Week
The former Housewife also declared her famous tagline into a microphone from her front row seat at Mugler's Haute Couture show on Thursday Lisa Rinna has one thing on her mind: owning it. While attending Paris couture Fashion Week, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was steeped in sexy style for the Mugler Haute Couture show. For the runway presentation, Rinna wore a strapless white dress with a thigh-high slit and a transparent mesh skirt that revealed a skin-baring unitard. She teamed the designer piece with stiletto...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Georgia Maq: All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem is the most perfect song of all time
The Camp Cope singer was adrift and alone in LA when a synth-heavy song anchored her to home – and a sense of hope
Anya Taylor-Joy Stunned In A Plunging White Corset For Paris Fashion Week
Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads at the Dior Haute Couture Spring/ Summer 2023 show this week in a low-cut, black-and-ivory corset top! The Menu star, 26, was a vision in the plunging embroidered bustier, matching, cropped cream jacket with a black trim ...
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Jennifer Lopez's Plunging Blazer Is a Twist on the Traditional Pantsuit
No one loves a plunging moment like Jennifer Lopez. Ahead of the "Shotgun Wedding" premiere on Amazon Prime on Jan. 26, the triple threat shared glamorous throwback photos of herself on a set wearing a chic yet unconventional David Koma pantsuit and stacks of gold jewelry. Presumably styled by her...
Vogue
Getting Ready With The White Lotus’s Simona Tabasco For Her First Haute Couture Show
It’s no secret that The White Lotus season two has become the hit TV series of the moment. Aside from its twisting plot and breathtaking cinematography, the show’s cast has made quite the splash on the front row at fashion week – from Sabrina Impacciatore at JW Anderson, to Adam DiMarco at Prada. By way of Giambattista Valli, Simona Tabasco, who plays the chaotic yet endearing Lucia Greco on the show, made her first-ever appearance at haute couture fashion week. “I’ve never been to a couture show before and I am happy to have been invited by Giambattista Valli,” Tabasco tells Vogue. “His creations remind me of the sweetest dreams that we could ever have – it’s always an explosion of colours!”
Taylor Swift released a new music video for 'Lavender Haze,' which she described as a 'sultry sleepless '70s fever dream'
"Lavender Haze" is the opening track on Swift's latest album "Midnights." The self-directed music video costars trans model Laith Ashley.
Selena Gomez Steps Out In Black T-Shirt Dress While Filming ‘Only Murders In The Building’
Selena Gomez, 30, is taking over the Big Apple! The singer and actress was recently photographed filming the recently-announced third season of Only Murders in the Building around New York City. Gomez was spotted wearing an edgy all-black t-shirt dre...
Salma Hayek Exposes Undergarments in Sheer Fishnet Gown at Magic Mike's Last Dance Premiere
The actress bared her belly button and more for the Miami movie premiere Salma Hayek is daring to bare! The actress, 56, showed some skin Wednesday during the Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere at Regal South Beach movie theater in Miami, wearing a stunning floral fishnet number that fully exposed her black bra and underwear, along with the rest of her figure. She accessorized with a green handbag and gold platform sandals with red toenails peeping out, along with a collection of necklaces and bracelets, and kept her hair pulled back in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lady Gaga celebrates her latest Oscar nomination with a tease for her next one in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
Playing the Clown Prince of Crime or his longtime love interest Harley Quinn in live-action has proven to be the domain of a certain caliber of star, something Lady Gaga would have been keenly aware of when she boarded Todd Phillips’ hotly-anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux. Heath Ledger...
Kylie Jenner’s Spot at the Hidden Hills Kardashian Compound Is Taking Shape
Major headway is being made on the construction of Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills home on the $15 million lot that the reality TV scion bought in May 2020, according to aerial photos acquired by The Sun. After being delayed due to the pandemic, construction on the vacant lot picked up in the tail end of 2021. This most recent bird’s-eye peek at the property reveals that foundations and beams are now laid out for the beauty mogul’s newest home.
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Pack on the PDA as They Continue Hawaiian Getaway
The couple jetted off to the Aloha State shortly after they were photographed holding hands at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles The romance between Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders appears to be going strong! The Bodies Bodies Bodies costars continued their Hawaiian getaway on Monday, when they were snapped engaging in some PDA in a variety of locales. In one photo set, Wonders, 26, wrapped her arms around Davidson's neck as she and the King of Staten Island actor, 29, stood on a rock. Other snapshots showed the pair walking hand-in-hand...
thesource.com
Chloe Bailey Delivers New Single “Pray It Away,” Debut Album Set for March
Chloe is back with the latest single from her forthcoming debut album, In Pieces. The single is “Pray it Away.”. In the new single Chlöe falls for the wrong person and goes to chapel to pray her anguish away. The song “Pray It Away” is backed by an official video shot in a historic church in downtown Los Angeles. The video is directed by Madeline Kate Kann.
Olivia Wilde Rocks Black Catsuit To Gym After Hugging Ex Jason Sudeikis: Photos
Olivia Wilde appeared happy and healthy leaving the gym a day after a reunion with her ex Jason Sudeikis. The actress/director, 38, was spotted rocking a black bodysuit for her workout in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 28. With her trademark sandy blonde locks up in a loose ponytail, Olivia’s natural beauty took center stage as she hopped into her SUV and sped away.
Elite Daily
Kendall Jenner’s Master Bedroom Is A Trendy, Serene Sanctuary
Kendall Jenner is all about wellness these days. Whether she’s tending to her mental health through meditation, experimenting with futuristic wellness gadgets, or sinking into her gold bathtub for some “me time,” her LA mansion is designed to be the ultimate peaceful retreat. Her house is surrounded by lush mountains, with large windows that fill the halls with sunshine, so it’s unsurprising the the interiors reflect the calm environment with natural tones and textures. She also incorporates art that glows with pink light throughout her home for cozy mood lighting when she unwinds at night. Jenner welcomed Poosh inside to photograph her master bedroom and we found tons of Kendall Jenner bedroom decor dupes to match her home’s chill vibes.
Taylor Swift Shares Sultry Video for “Lavender Haze”
Taylor Swift has shared a video for another one of her Midnights tracks, “Lavendar Haze.” The sultry video was written and directed by Swift. The video sees the singer amid the ’70s-inspired room that was used for the album’s promotional imagery. She wakes up next to her partner – played by transgender model Laith Ashley – and quickly starts to become intoxicated by the titular haze.
Hailey Bieber Showed Off an Even Shorter Bob in a Sheer Top
While the other It girlies are experimenting with wolf cuts and side parts, Hailey Bieber has just debuted a fresh new undone bob. Hair trends come and go, but a blunt bob is never not chic. It's giving Gatsby. It's giving Wintour. It's giving Parisienne. Bieber modeled her new do...
