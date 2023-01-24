Read full article on original website
Clemson Hoops Star Brevin Galloway Undergoes Surgery After Testes 'Exploded'
Well, this is new ... Clemson men's basketball star Brevin Galloway revealed he experienced a different type of groin injury this week -- saying he was rushed to the doctor on Thursday after "my balls and my nut sack were exploded." For real. The Tigers' senior guard said the horrifying...
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Harry Styles Rips Pants While Performing in Front of His Celeb Crush
Harry Styles fans won't forget his latest show -- especially those in the first row -- since he split his pants wide open while performing for a packed house that included his first celeb crush!!!. Harry was onstage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA Thursday night ... as a...
Blueface, Chrisean Rock's 'Wedding' Seems to Just Be a Video Shoot
Chrisean Rock has hinted at getting married to Blueface, but it seems the wedding might've just been for show ... or for the camera, rather. The volatile couple were seen on what appears to be a set Friday -- the day CR said she'd be saying "I do" during a visit to a bridal shop in DTLA. A lot of photos/clips have since leaked showing what they were up to, and it looks like they were shooting a music video.
The Last of Us' Biggest Diversion From the Game Makes For a Gorgeous, Near-Perfect Episode — Read Recap
Before this week’s The Last of Us, I was unaware that I had the capability to fall in complete love with a cantankerous, virgin survivalist with an unfortunate hair and to mourn his death as though he were a member of my family — all within the space of an hour and 20 minutes. But here I am, ugly-crying over The Artist Formerly Known as Ron Swanson. Sunday’s episode of the series was a departure from the video game it’s based on, the biggest narrative change we’ve seen so far. It also was an elegant, thoughtful, moving love story set in a...
Gisele Bundchen, Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Ride Horses Together In Costa Rica | TMZ TV
Michael Vick Talks About Upcoming Docuseries ‘Evolution of the Black Quarterback in America’. 'Boy Meets World's Maitland Ward Backing Ben Savage's Run for Congress. SOFI TUKKER's Sophie Says 'White Lotus' Has Best Theme Song, Had To Remix. 1:57. Rodney King's Daughter Says Tyre Nichols' Family Can't Prepare for What's...
Harry Styles Set to Perform at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles is set to perform at one of the biggest nights for musical artists. The announcement for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards was revealed on Sunday night during the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars Op-Ed: Why Surprise Nominee Andrea Riseborough Is Unlikely to Face Sanctions for Unusual CampaignOscars: Film Academy "Conducting a Review" Amid Questions About Andrea Riseborough's CampaignThe Ultimate Guide to Grammy Week Parties Styles joins previously announced performers, including Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy. The singer, who...
Super Bowl LVII: Start time, odds and halftime show
Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Super Bowl, including start time, location, TV channel, streaming options and the halftime show.
Lil Kim Cosigns Lola Brooke at Harlem Culture Festival
SOFI TUKKER's Sophie Says 'White Lotus' Has Best Theme Song, Had To Remix
Sophie Hawley-Weld, half of the DJ duo SOFI TUKKER, says the 'White Lotus' theme song will go down as the best in TV history ... and that's exactly why she remixed it. We spoke with Sophie at LAX earlier this week who not only shared her love of the show, but the massive success of the theme song as well. If you didn't know, SOFI TUKKER has a super popular remix of the theme song ... that's giving the jam even more life.
Tom Brady Spends Quality Time W/ Daughter Vivian, Off-Season Daddy Duty!
Tom Brady has a lot more free time this off-season, and the 7x Super Bowl winner is putting it to good use ... spending an afternoon with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, while she took horse riding lessons!. It's the first off-season since Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced, and with his...
'Pitch Perfect' Star Skylar Astin's Home Burglarized
"Pitch Perfect" star Skylar Astin has fallen victim to a crime that appears to be happening all too frequently in Hollywood ... his home was hit by thieves during a trip away. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Skylar's Los Angeles-area pad was broken into late Wednesday night. We're told the crook(s) made their way inside after breaking a rear window and then tore the place up ... presumably looking for valuables.
Brad Pitt Gives His Super Bowl Pick | TMZ TV
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
There have been many famous faces spotted during Paris Fashion Week 2023, but when Sam Smith shows up ... it's lights out! Put on your warmest pair of pants, come on over to France and see if you've got what it takes to master these switch-ups. The singing stud was...
Brandon Moreno Says He Has No Bad Blood W/ Figueiredo, Open To Truce
Steve-O Brings Bam Margera on Tour, Jokes He's Britney Spears of 'Jackass'
Steve-O's new opening act for the first 9 shows of his comedy tour is Bam Margera ... and the 'Jackass' alums hit the stage together to workshop some new material. We got video of Steve-O shocking the packed house at the Elsinore Theatre in Salem, Oregon last Sunday -- and Bam's surprise appearance drew huge applause from the crowd.
Logan Paul Hits Insane Stunt In Royal Rumble Debut, Cody Rhodes Wins
Logan Paul returned to the WWE for the first time since he tore his meniscus and MCL against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel -- and the Youtuber-turned-boxer-turned-pro wrestler stole the show in his Royal Rumble debut. Logan -- who's been out of action since November -- entered his...
