Athens, GA

Georgia Bulldogs football player arrested after fight with girlfriend over Instagram, report reveals

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Bulldog football player Rodarius “Rara” Jaiquan Thomas was arrested Monday and charged with false imprisonment and domestic violence following an argument with his girlfriend.

Police were dispatched to McWhorter Hall just before midnight on Sunday in reference to a loud argument in one of the dorm rooms.

Officers knocked on the door of a room and spoke with Addison Alfred.

Police said she claimed there was a verbal argument between her and her boyfriend, Rodarius Thomas, when Thomas got upset that she was following an unidentified guy on Instagram.

Thomas is a recent transfer from Mississippi State and a wide receiver with the Georgia Bulldogs football team.

According to police, Thomas claimed Alfred hit him. After overhearing this, Alfred said Thomas asked that she not tell anyone about the bruises he gave her.

Alfred told officers that after the argument she wanted to leave the room, but Thomas blocked the exit, telling her she could not leave.

She told officers she wanted to call her mother, but Thomas grabbed her phone and Apple Watch off of her wrist so she could not call.

Alfred claimed after Thomas took her phone, the argument became physical - with him grabbing her right arm, and pushing her down on the bed two times.

Officers observed abrasions to Alfred’s legs that she claimed happened when Thomas pushed her onto the bed and bruises to her arms and legs.

Thomas told police the argument only became physical when, he said, Alfred began choking and hitting him.

Thomas claimed Alfred would not let him leave the room and began hitting and kicking him.

According to Thomas, he softly placed her on the bed while she was hitting him and after that, he went and sat in a chair to talk to one of his friends on the phone.

Officers could not see any injuries on Thomas’ body consistent with what he described.

According to an incident report, both Thomas and Alfred left the room and encountered a group of girls in the hallway. The group of girls started to ask questions and the pair returned to the room because they were worried that someone might call the police, officers said.

At 3 a.m., Thomas was arrested and booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail.

He was charged with battery-family violence and false imprisonment.

The UGA Athletic Association issued the following statement:

“We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

Shantarian Cooper
1d ago

Just be single cause these people are not faithful in todays time. I understand two is better but your mental health and freedom are more important. If you’re going to be in a relationship better know the risk is high that you will be cheated on. This is just fact! The mouth is a lie. Free game.

atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County woman faces insurance fraud charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception. Oluwatosin Oyediran, 21, of Ellenwood, sold fake auto insurance policies to her victims in 2021, charging them over $1,500. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said neither Ms....
ATLANTA, GA
