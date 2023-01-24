Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Wonders If Triple H Or Stephanie McMahon Would Start New Wrestling Promotion
As we near the end of January, it'd be an understatement to suggest that WWE has kept things interesting. Vince McMahon is back, and while Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains Chief Content Officer for the time being, Stephanie McMahon officially resigned from the company not even two weeks into the new year. Add to it the reality of a potential sale on the horizon, and many have wondered aloud whether or not "Triple H" and Stephanie would try their hands at running their own promotion. Now, at least one former superstar is weighing in on that possibility.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
tjrwrestling.net
Becky Lynch “Buried” At Raw 30 Says Former WWE Writer
According to a former WWE writer, Becky Lynch was “buried” after being beaten down by Damage CTRL on the 30th anniversary edition of Raw. Becky Lynch and Bayley were scheduled to face off against each other in a steel cage match on Raw is XXX, but plans were forced to change, with the match being scrapped at the last minute.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Bill Says Everyone In AEW Has Been “Super Kind and Accommodating” To Him Since He Joined The Roster
Big Bill is loving his time in AEW and is even happier that the locker room has accepted him as one of their own. The seven-foot member of The Firm discussed this topic during his recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where he detailed his journey from WWE, to IMPACT, and now to AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
sportszion.com
I’d beat that guy in my sleep’ Ex-UFC middleweight champ Luke Rockhold calls out ‘little dudes’ Jake Paul
MMA fighters frequently underappreciate YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul since many of them believe the ring opponents that he defeated were not strong enough. Jake’s most recent fight challenge came from the retired UFC fighter Luke Rockhold. Jake Paul started off the year by signing in the Professional Fighters League in...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Status For WWE SmackDown This Week
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated and accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. Throughout his two runs with WWE, The Beast Incarnate has been a force to be reckoned with. He already appeared on RAW this week and now it seems he’s slated to appear on Smackdown as well.
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao ‘faked’ Floyd Mayweather injury – says doctor
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao stands accused of faking his famous shoulder injury against Floyd Mayweather in 2015. The ailment suffered by Pacquiao in a 2015 loss to his career nemesis Mayweather has been branded fake by a sports doctor. Pacquiao cited a bad shoulder after dropping a drab decision against...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Discusses His Problems With The Kliq
WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has detailed his issues with '90s backstage faction The Kliq. Roberts was a good friend of the late Scott Hall, but he never got along with Hall's backstage group. Roberts felt members of The Kliq, such as Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash, were abusing their power behind the scenes.
Wrestle Zone
Kevin Owens: Stephanie McMahon Has Been Nothing But Amazing To Me
Kevin Owens comments on Stephanie McMahon‘s resignation. Stephanie was named the co-CEO and chairwoman of WWE after Vince McMahon retired amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money on July 22, 2022. Vince later returned to the WWE board of directors on January 6, and he was voted the Executive Chairman on January 10. That same day, Stephanie announced her resignation from WWE.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Vince McMahon Back at WWE Headquarters
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is back at company HQ. A new report from PWInsider notes that McMahon was spotted this week at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, indicating that he’s back in his old office. There have been rumors of Vince working out in the Titan Tower gym going...
wrestlinginc.com
Latest News On Why Stephanie McMahon Resigned From WWE
Earlier this month, Stephanie McMahon stepped down as Chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE. The news came just days after her father, Vince McMahon, reinstated himself to WWE's Board of Directors after retiring last summer amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations. More details have now emerged regarding Stephanie's resignation. According to the...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Announcer Says Michael Cole Doing 'Some Of His Best Work Right Now'
One WWE Hall of Famer has noticed the work Michael Cole has been doing as of late. During a new episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross was full of praise for his former colleague, noting that the job he's been doing may have stemmed from shakeups behind the scenes after Vince McMahon stepped away from his WWE creative duties last year.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Set To Sell Out SmackDown Go-Home Show Before The Royal Rumble
The 2023 Royal Rumble is set to take place on January 28 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Like every year, this year’s event is headlined by the two Royal Rumble matches – one for the men and one for the women. Apart from this, WWE has an exciting show planned with the first-ever pitch black match. Kevin Owens will also look to dethrone Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. And it looks like fans are excited about the build-up to the show.
