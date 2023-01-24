ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

247Sports

Buzz Williams, Bruce Pearl discuss Texas A&M victory over Auburn

Auburn (16-4, 6-2 SEC) saw its 28-game home winning streak snap Wednesday night with a 79-63 loss at home to Texas A&M. The No. 15 Tigers could not contain Aggies (14-6, 6-1 SEC) guards Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor, as head coach Bruce Pearl noted in his postage press conference. Radford scored for 30 points and Taylor netted 15, as Buzz Williams’ team handed the Tigers their first home loss since February 2021.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

A number of Texas A&M signees are in the final Top247, including pair of 5-stars

The traditional Signing Day for the class of 2023 is a little less than a week away. While most players have had their processes done for some time as they signed last month, there are still a number of highly-rated prospects that have yet to do so. With high school postseason and a trio of big all-star games - the Under Armour All-American Game, the All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl - having take place since the last rankings update for the class, the final Top247 rankings have now been updated.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Twitter reacts to Auburn's 79-63 loss to Texas A&M

Auburn's 28-game home win streak is no more. With a 79-63 loss to Texas A&M, the Tigers suffered their first home defeat since a Feb. 23, 2021 loss to Florida. Texas A&M improved to 6-1 all-time at Neville Arena, with Auburn's only home win over the Aggies coming in 2022. Auburn fell to 3-9 overall against the Aggies in Bruce Pearl's tenure as head coach.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

'Quarterback Hunter' From Texas Talks Notre Dame Offer

The 2024 defensive end recruit from Conroe, Texas picked up an offer from Baylor on January 17. Nebraska and Memphis followed the next day. And Houston, Kansas, Missouri, and USC extended offers a day later. Last Friday, the six-foot-four, 255-pound junior added Pac-12 schools Cal and Utah to his list....
CONROE, TX
247Sports

On the Beat: Four Straight Wins into Bye Weekend

Ross Martin and Adam Smith join Tommy Ashley and John Bauman on this week's Inside Carolina On the Beat Live! to discuss UNC's winning streak going into a much needed 'bye' weekend for the Heels. With the Tar Heels off this weekend, the crew discusses the four game winning streak...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class

Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
KBTX.com

College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD named a new prospect for head football coach and campus athletic coordinator for A&M Consolidated High School after Lee Fedora’s abrupt departure in December. College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale and Athletic Director Kevin Starnes will recommend Brandon Schmidt, Prosper High...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Marina Buying Spree Sails On

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Expansion projects for Highway 6 expected to begin in 2024

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State Highway 6 will start to look different in 2024. The Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization hopes to make the highway more convenient for drivers. Plans include an additional lane on both sides of Highway 6 going from Highway 21 to William D. Fitch. There will...
BRYAN, TX
