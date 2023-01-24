The traditional Signing Day for the class of 2023 is a little less than a week away. While most players have had their processes done for some time as they signed last month, there are still a number of highly-rated prospects that have yet to do so. With high school postseason and a trio of big all-star games - the Under Armour All-American Game, the All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl - having take place since the last rankings update for the class, the final Top247 rankings have now been updated.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO