Valentine's Day travel deals and gift ideas: Samsonite, Delsey, Monos and more

By Kaylyn McKenna, Leah Groth
 7 days ago

Calpak

If you're planning a special trip this Valentine's Day, check out these luggage and travel deals to get yourself takeoff-ready. Many of these bestselling travel items also make excellent gifts if your partner loves to travel.

We scoured all the big retailers to find the best deals available to make your romantic getaway a success this Valentine's Day.

Top products in this article:

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $345 (reduced from $417)

Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $201 (reduced from $270)

We found deals on top-rated carry-ons and larger, checked bags and more. These soft-sided and hard-shell luggage options work just as well for airplane travel as they do for smaller weekend road trips or cabin getaways.

If you need a new piece (or set) of luggage before your next trip or plan on gifting a suitcase to a loved one, now is a great time to buy.

If you're not sure where to start or what brand to buy, check out our luggage shopping guides for extra help:

The best Valentine's Day luggage deals

Find the best deals on top-rated luggage by Samsonite , Monos , Delsey Paris , Monos and more. Most of the reviewer-loved bags can be in your hands in two days, and in some cases, even earlier.

Here are the best luggage deals you can get right now.

iFLY carry-on hardside luggage: $89

iFLY

Attention Walmart shoppers! Get this durable carry-on from iFLY, available in six great colors, for less than $90. The lightweight suitcase comes equipped with 360-degree wheels and a telescopic handle.

iFLY carry-on hardside luggage, $89

Squishmallows travel set: $27

Walmart

Perfect for the Squishmallows loving kid, this set of a Squishmallows plush backpack and carry-on luggage comes in four different character styles.

Squishmallows backpack and suitcase travel set, $27 (reduced from $38)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $127

Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni , a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality at a reasonable price point. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks and multidirectional spinner wheels, as well as an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

On Amazon, the Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag and in medium and larger sizes. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select. Many colors are on sale, but the best deal is for a single, 20-inch carry-on bag in silver.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 20" carry-on, $127 (reduced from $160)

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage: $186

Amazon

If you're hoping to travel more in 2023 or planning a romantic Valentine's Day getaway, you might want to take advantage of this deal on the Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage . This best-selling suitcase has a 4.5-star Amazon rating and it's currently 22% off.

Find a great deal on the Delsey Paris Chatelet , which has faux-leather accents and rounded edges. It's constructed of polycarbonate, and the durable, but lightweight, suitcase boasts tons of great features. We're talking multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage, $186 (reduced from $232)

Delsey Chatelet 2.0 Weekender Travel Duffle Bag: $204

Amazon

This durable, eco-friendly duffle bag is a great gift for anyone that enjoys traveling in style. The large opening makes it easy to pack and the small luggage band on the back makes it easy to attach to your wheeled suitcase handle.

Delsey Chatelet 2.0 Weekender Travel Duffle Bag, $204 after coupon (reduced from $239)

Samsonite Freeform hardside: $201

Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large, durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color.

Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $201 (reduced from $270)

Samsonite Centric: $198

Samsonite

This Samsonite Centric hardside expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips. It is made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate for durability and the suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

Samsonite Centric (blue slate), $198 (reduced from $270)

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set: $129

Rockland

Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. The luggage set is on sale now at Amazon.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $129 (reduced from $340)

Coolife 3-piece luggage set: $190

Coolife

Score big savings on this three-piece luggage set from Coolife, which includes a 20-inch carry-on and 24- and 28-inch checked bags. The suitcases nest inside one another to save space and each comes equipped with multidirectional spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and an aluminum telescoping handle. They're available in several color options at Amazon.

Coolife 3-piece set, $190 (reduced from $300)

Calpak Ambeur luggage set (3 pc.): $495

Calpak

Much of Calpak's luggage is on sale right now , but you'll save the most when you order a three-piece set, such as the Calpak Ambeur . The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360 spinner wheels, an extending handle and TSA-approved lock.

Choose from four metallic colors, including the rose gold seen here.

Calpak Ambeur three-piece luggage set, $495 (reduced from $715)

Monos Carry-On Plus: $248

Monos

Amazon isn't the only place to score a great deal on luggage this fall. The Monos Carry-On Plus is available in a bunch of great colors, and has features like an effortless, telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period, and lifetime warranty. Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids).

In addition to the impressive markdowns sitewide, take up to an additional 20 percent off with the code LOVE2023 now until February 14 and save even more by bundling with another piece of luggage.

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $248 after coupon (reduced from $294)

Monos Check-In Large: $320

Monos

This is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling. This check-in suitcase is on sale now on the Monos site. Save more if you bundle with another piece of luggage.

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $320 after coupon (reduced from $417)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner: $399

Amazon

Available in three carry-on and two checked sizes, the Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is for the traveler who wants a luxury-style look (and not a hard-shell suitcase). Constructed out of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the Platinum Elite features an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries. Prices vary by size and color.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 29" checked bag (vintage gray), $399 (reduced from $470)

Kensie Alma spinner: $73

Amazon

Perfect for young travelers, this wallet-friendly (but glitzy!) 20-inch carry-on from Kensie offers spinner wheels and a TSA-approved lock system.

Kensie woman's Alma spinner luggage, $73 (reduced from $82)

Delsey Paris Chatelet: $230

Delsey

With faux leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet, a lightweight polycarbonate carry-on, offers plenty of space for your belongings. Enjoy multidirectional double spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, a USB port for charging electronics and a TSA-approved recessed lock. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, plus mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Chatelet, $255 (reduced from $300)

Beis Weekender bag: $98

Beis

This travel tote was one of the most-requested holiday gifts of 2022 and it's taken TikTok by storm. The Beis Weekender bag is a great gift for Valentine's Day this year.

The bag is available in five colors.

Beis Weekender bag, $98

Beis The Carry-On roller: $198

Beis

The Carry-On roller is another popular option from Shay Mitchell's Beis luggage line. The 21-inch roller features 360-degree smooth-rolling wheels and a comfortable silicone-grip handle.

Beis The Carry-On roller, $198

Samsara Luggage x T-Mobile Un-carrier On: $325

Samsara Luggage

This smart suitcase comes in a magenta pink color that is perfect for Valentine's Day. It's a great gift for travel enthusiasts and techies. The suitcase comes with wireless charging capabilities, an Apple AirTag for keeping track of your belongings and a removable battery pack with USB-C charging.

Samsara Luggage x T-Mobile Un-carrier On, $325

The Valentine's Day travel essentials deals and gifts

Check out these deals on other travel essentials including travel pillows, backpacks and more.

Apple AirTags: $99

Apple via Amazon

Losing your luggage puts a damper on your travels. An Apple AirTag comes in handy on the rare chance your suitcase fails to make it to baggage claim. The tiny GPS trackers make great stocking stuffers, so stock up now while they are on sale.

Apple AirTag 4-pack, $99

Monos Metro tolietry bag: $54 and up

Amazon

This chic tolietry bag is a chic gift for any frequent traveler. Its main compartment is spacious and well-secured with a smooth two-way zip closure. The bag also offers two internal pockets for easy organization.

It comes in two sizes and you can select either nylon or vegan leather material. Be sure to use code LOVE2023 to save on this trendy tolietry bag for Valentine's Day.

Monos Metro toiletry bag (small), $54 after coupon (reduced from $60)

Monos Metro tolietry bag (large), $72 after coupon (reduced from $80)

Big Blanket Co. XL Outdoorsey blanket

Big Blanket Co.

If you and your partner love camping or outdoor adventures, the Big Blanket Co. XL Outdoorsey blanket is a great gift. The 8 foot by 8 foot blanket is water-resistant, quick-drying and easily packable. It's also extra-large so you can share it.

Be sure to apply the 20% off coupon when you add it to your cart.

Big Blanket Co. XL Outdoorsey blanket, $127 after coupon (reduced from $159)

Wild One travel carrier: $81

Wild One

Wild One, a brand focused solely on furry friends, has constructed a streamlined and reasonably priced travel carrier that doubles as an on-the-go pet bed. Mesh walls offer breathability during travel, while the shoulder strap detaches to become a travel leash. The interior cushion also folds down completely, so the carrier doubles as a pet bed.

This carrier is airline-compliant and is recommended for use with dogs up to 16 pounds.

Wild One travel carrier, $81 (reduced from $125)

Baggallini Soho backpack: $99

Amazon

This Baggallini backpack is perfect for a busy student or working professional that wants a stylish way to take their laptop and supplies on the go. It also features a luggage handle to easily attach to rolling suitcases, making it a great option for anyone making it a goal to travel more in the new year.

Baggallini Soho backpack, $99 (reduced from $118)

Baggallini Take Two RFID bag: $34

Amazon

This Baggallini crossbody bag is designed to protect your belongings and information when you travel. It is water-resistant and made with RFID-blocking technology. It provides a comfortable hands-free wearing experience that is perfect for day trips and exploring while on vacation.

Baggallini Take Two RFID bag, $34 and up

Cabeau Fold 'n Go travel throw blanket: $25

Amazon

Help your partner stay cozy and warm during their next flight with this compact throw blanket. Travelers can use this Fold 'n Go as a blanket, a cozy pillow in a case, a seat cushion or lumbar support during flights and travels. It comes with a compact carrying case for easy transport.

Cabeau Fold 'n Go travel throw blanket, $25

Cabeau travel eye mask: $20

Amazon

This eye mask is designed to block light while sleeping on the plane. It features added padding and an adjustable nose bridge for maximum comfort. It also comes with memory foam earplugs to block out noise on a plane or in a noisy hotel.

Cabeau travel eye mask, $20

