Related
Texas just made it easier for young people to carry guns
The policy change is based on a federal judge's August decision.
State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
KHOU
State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners
TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
tpr.org
Texas DPS won't enforce a handgun restriction for young adults, memo says
State public safety agents are no longer enforcing a Texas law restricting the possession of handguns for young adults aged 18 to 20, according to an internal memo sent out earlier this month. The memo, obtained by the Dallas Morning News, was sent out Jan. 10 to DPS officers and...
Abbott won't end health measures until Texas legislature codifies his mask bans and vaccine requirements into law
Governor Abbott is not keen on ending health measures that he placed Texas in during the hard Covid-19 period because he is waiting for the state legislature to codify his mask and vaccine bans into law.
KXII.com
Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits
Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
Why Does (Almost) Every Town in Texas Have A Water Tower?
They are the stuff of legend. How many movies about life in America have a scene either near or on top of the town's water tower? No matter how small a city it is, it seems they have at least one water tower. San Angelo has five, but only three of them are elevated.
Texas Death Row Prisoners Sue Over Automatic Solitary Confinement
The state's "arbitrary requirement to house all male death row prisoners in permanent solitary confinement does not promote safety and security, is inconsistent with correctional best practices, and serves no penological purpose," the lawsuit claims.
5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas
There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds
If you can't stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise.
everythinglubbock.com
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Texas?
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parents know it’s an awful feeling to hear your kid crying in their car seat, and it can be tempting to free them from their restraints in exchange for a bit of peace and quiet. Or maybe you’ve got four kids, and only space for three in the backseat.
What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?
February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
Texas judge orders woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
As a special condition to her supervised release, a Texas woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Dog Found in Colorado After Being Stolen in Texas 3 Years Ago
We can only imagine the sense of overwhelming joy, relief, and closure one Texas dog owner is feeling after getting a call that their stolen dog has been found. Three years after a Rotweiller went missing from a Texas backyard, the dog was found by a few caring people concerned for the pooch that was out running near Highway 36.
8 Worst Places in Texas To Live on Just Social Security
Texas is a big state with no shortage of places to live. However, if you're living on a fixed income in retirement and relying on your Social Security income to pay for your monthly expenses, there...
The Daily South
7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape
It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
This Kangaroo Ranch in Texas Will Make You Feel Like You’re in the Outback
First of all, this reminded me of the time Buzz told us that he once saw a kangaroo in the middle of Oklahoma (of all places!). We thought maybe he was delusional since he was out in the desert and, well, Buzz doesn't drink water. But as it turns out, he may not have been all that crazy!
Rare 'fallstreak' clouds appear in sky over Central Texas
Central Texas residents likened the strange clouds to UFO's.
Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?
Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
