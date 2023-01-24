Read full article on original website
Related
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Factory Mutual Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa” (Superior) of. ) and its subsidiaries, which are collectively referred to as. FM Global Group. (. FM Global. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings...
Best’s Review Releases Digital Supplement on U.S. Workers’ Comp Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Best's Review magazine has launched a new online supplement edition focused on. workers' compensation insurance. The supplement is available at https://bestsreview.ambest.com/edition/2023/Supplements/WorkersComp/. The new online supplement features two sections:. Timely editorial focused on major issues in the workers' compensation insurance sector; and. State-by-state listings of insurers writing workers' compensation...
FG Financial Group Announces Formation of Craveworthy
- Craveworthy Operates Growing Restaurant Brand Platform – — - Second Project Under FG Financial Group’s Recently Launched Merchant Banking Division – — - , Former CEO of Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches – — - Initial Platform will Include Four Brands with...
Freddie Mac Brings Greater Diversity and Equity to its Single-Family and Multifamily Credit Risk Transfer Programs
MCLEAN, Va. , Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that its Single-Family and Multifamily Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) programs acquired credit protection of approximately. $833 million. on more than. $50 billion. unpaid principal balance (UPB) of mortgage loans, brokered by. Aon plc. , a leading global...
Insurance Broking Market Set for Explosive Growth : Brown & Brown, HUB, Truist Financial, Loc: Insurance Broking Market Set for Explosive Growth
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Insurance Broking Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Broking market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Afficiency And Western & Southern Team With Consumeroptix To Integrate Income Protection Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Afficiency, an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process, and. , a Fortune 400 financial services firm, today announced a new integration with ConsumerOptix. The collaboration enables ConsumerOptix to embed IncomeSense, an income protection life insurance solution developed by Afficiency and Western & Southern, into the distribution platforms ConsumerOptix develops for its clients.
Patent Issued for System, method, and program product for generating and providing simulated user absorption information (USPTO 11551803): Aimcast IP LLC
-- Aimcast IP LLC ( Santa Monica, California , United States ) has been issued patent number 11551803, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Content recommendation systems have been an established industry in which extensive technology has been developed by a variety of companies such as Netflix® and Amazon® to provide users with content tailored to their specific interests. For example, a Netflix® subscriber, upon logging into their account may have categories of video on demand content such as “Because You Watched” or “You May Also Like” displayed to them, including specific content selections generated by a content recommendation system. These conventional content recommendation systems rely on extremely large datasets collected from a large number of users and/or subscribers, including content viewing data, content rating data, navigation data related to user navigation through content menus, and other impressions made on the respective website or digital content application interface.
Harris Williams Advises Prima Solutions on its Sale to Total Specific Solutions
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised. on its sale to Total Specific Solutions (TSS), a subsidiary of. Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU; Constellation). Prima Solutions. is a leading European insurtech company that helps insurance professionals transform existing legacy systems and streamline core...
Boston Mutual Life Partners with Majesco to Enhance Customer Experience
National life insurance carrier to work with Majesco to support customer journey platform evolution. , a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced. Boston Mutual Life. , a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, has selected. Majesco. to modernize...
Investors scrambling to lock in rates propel annuity sales to record highs
In the aftermath of the 2008-09 financial crisis, Americans flocked to the safe gains provided by fixed annuities and sales soared. It is happening again. Total annuity sales surged to $310.6 billion in 2022, a 22% increase from 2021 results and 17% higher than the record set in 2008, according to preliminary results from LIMRA’s U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey.
Patent Issued for Complex composite tokens (USPTO 11553352): eBay Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Frederick,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11553352, is. eBay Inc. (. San Jose, California. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the...
BGC PARTNERS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
ITEM 5.02. DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS;. APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS. , for a term to expire at the 2023 Annual Meeting of. Stockholders of the Company, or until his successor is duly elected and. qualified. was also appointed to the...
Will Elevance’s Louisiana acquisition kick off BCBS consolidation wave?
Elevance Health's latest acquisition is raising questions among industry experts about whether the deal will usher in a new era of consolidation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, repeating a trend from the 1990 s. Elevance, one of the nation's largest insurers, said on Monday it plans to buy Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana in a transaction that would…
Patent Issued for Data security across data residency restriction boundaries (USPTO 11552955): Kyndryl Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Cheng, Karen (North York, CA), Lam, Thanh (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Data is easily shared from one locale to another in the global information landscape. There are an increasing number of legal ramifications that make sharing data across geographic, jurisdictional, political, and other types boundaries complex. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is legislation that addresses the export of personal data outside of the.
Best’s Commentary: Louisiana’s Proposed Property Market Fix a Stopgap Given Underlying Reinsurance Issues
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestis of the view that Louisiana’s plan to appropriate $45 million in funds to attract insurance companies to take on more property risk and reduce the burden on the state-run insurer of last resort is likely to be a short-term stopgap as opposed to as an effective long-term fix given ongoing reinsurance issues.
Patent Issued for Selectively redeemable bundled healthcare services with discreet payment distribution (USPTO 11551276): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Aipperspach, Ryan (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11551276 is. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. (. Brentwood, Tennessee. ,. United States. ). News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the...
Patent Issued for Privacy management systems and methods (USPTO 11551174): OneTrust LLC
-- A patent by the inventors Brannon, ( Smyrna, GA , US), Chennur, Rajanandini (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Travel Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Allianz, AIG, Munich RE, Tokio Marine
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- The latest update on Global Travel Insurance Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities, and market sizing for. Travel Insurance. , complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players and...
Best’s Market Segment Report: Hesitant Capital Remains Sidelined Amid Property Catastrophe Losses and Higher Inflation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The ongoing gap between return-on-equity ratios and the overall cost of capital is one of the key drivers for higher reinsurance prices going forward, according to a newAM Best report capturing the views of panelists from a recent reinsurance industry briefing. The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Hesitant Capital...
Part 4 of Legal & General’s new study on the U.S. Gig Economy finds workers lacking health insurance coverage and other financial safety nets
--News Direct-- - 23% of respondents have no health insurance. - 1 in 3 gig working parents have no health insurance. - 40% of gig workers have life insurance, including those with partners and children. - 42% ranked access to healthcare, life insurance, and a pension plan as top lures...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
36K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0