In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
25 people charged in fake nursing diploma operation
(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Around 25 people have been charged for their roles in a huge coordinated scheme to sell false and fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts to aspiring nurses, the. Department of Health. and. Human Services's Office of Inspector General. (HHS-OIG) announced on. Jan. 25. . HHS-OIG...
Best’s Commentary: Louisiana’s Proposed Property Market Fix a Stopgap Given Underlying Reinsurance Issues
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestis of the view that Louisiana’s plan to appropriate $45 million in funds to attract insurance companies to take on more property risk and reduce the burden on the state-run insurer of last resort is likely to be a short-term stopgap as opposed to as an effective long-term fix given ongoing reinsurance issues.
Florida insurance companies ranked by policy count: How big is yours? [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) State Farm Florida is the third-largest property insurance company in Florida , by policy count. It’s a fact that the. offshoot of the national insurer hasn’t wanted you to know over the past eight years. State-owned. Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , the so-called...
Will ‘Billionaire Tax’ Be Death Knell For California’s Troubled Economy?
The Golden State's proposed wealth tax would drive its most productive citizens elsewhere and seriously damage its economy. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
Fitzgerald named to two House financial services subcommittees
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. , R- Wis. , announced that he has been selected to serve on the House Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy as well as the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance. According to the Thursday release, the House Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary...
Insurers cashed in on Louisiana’s short-lived incentive program. The results were mixed.
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) In the grim years after Hurricane Katrina, Insurance Commissioner was desperate to find companies willing to sell homeowners insurance in southern. Louisiana. . Armed with a. $100 million. pool, the state offered insurers millions of dollars in government grants if they could sell a certain...
Will Elevance’s Louisiana acquisition kick off BCBS consolidation wave?
Elevance Health's latest acquisition is raising questions among industry experts about whether the deal will usher in a new era of consolidation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, repeating a trend from the 1990 s. Elevance, one of the nation's largest insurers, said on Monday it plans to buy Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana in a transaction that would…
USDA tightens organic rules amid fraud cases like a $46 million alleged scheme by Minnesota farmers
WASHINGTON— James Wolf raised corn, soybeans and wheat on a family farm in Cottonwood County for decades when he did what many Minnesota farmers do– applied for certification to sell his crops as organic, which would command much more money per bushel. But the FBI says the crops Wolf sold as organic were not. The Minnesota farmer was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’ s…
Medicine How Colorado’s trying to lower health care costs
If there’s an idea that might reduce health care costs, there’s a good chance Colorado’s trying it out. on Health Care laid out a plan in 2020 that included passing a partial public option; extending the reinsurance program; launching a statewide purchasing alliance; importing prescription drugs; launching a drug affordability board; and increasing transparency in hospital and prescription drug prices.
A Florida woman scammed a Holocaust survivor on a dating site and stole $2.8 million from him.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Southern New York reported that a 36- year-old Florida woman used a dating website to defraud a Holocaust survivor out of his life savings. The woman from Championsgate, southwest of Orlando, was identified as Peaches Stergo and was arrested on wire fraud charges this week for allegedly stealing more than $2.8 million from an 87-…
April 1 change could remove estimated 375,000 from Medicaid in North Carolina
Courier-Times, The (Roxboro, NC) (The Center Square ) – As many as 375,000 North Carolinians could lose Medicaid coverage when the federal government ends a continuous coverage requirement from the pandemic that prevented states from removing those who do not quality. The. April 1. transition will require the. North...
Pharmacy benefit managers good partners
Austin American-Statesman (TX) Imagine you go to pick up a prescription. You hear the pharmacist say something like, "That'll be. ...oh wait, I didn't run it through your insurance. Okay, it's. $6. ." That rush of relief you're feeling? That's your Pharmacy Benefit Manager at work. Pharmacy Benefit Managers, or...
Medicaid will become available to some California inmates
Today's edition: The Food and Drug Administration will ease a blood donation ban on gay men in the coming days. In a California pilot program, prisoners can enroll in Medicaid three months ahead of their release. "CMS' decision is groundbreaking," Vikki Wachino, the executive director of the Health and Reentry Project and a former Centers for Medicare and Medicaid…
MAPS offering health insurance enrollment assistance
CAMBRIDGE - The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) has recently partnered with the Massachusetts Health Connector to offer health insurance enrollment assistance and information to uninsured community members. This free assistance will be provided in English, Portuguese or Cabo Verdean Creole out of MAPS' six offices throughout. Massachusetts. .
Missouri Department of Insurance: Over $24 Million Returned To Missouri Insurance Consumers In 2022
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) In 2022, Missouri consumers had more than $24 million returned from their insurance companies due to the efforts of the. consumers and ensuring they are treated fairly by insurance companies," said. Chlora Lindley-Myers. , Director of DCI and 2023 President of the. National Association of...
Bennet Cosponsors Legislation to Lower Health Care Costs & Expand Access to Insurance for Millions More Americans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Colorado U.S. Senator joined U.S. Senator (D-N.H.) in reintroducing the Improving Health Insurance Affordability Act (IHIAA), which would make permanent the enhanced tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) & the American Rescue Plan (ARP) that led to record Marketplace enrollment while reducing health care costs for millions of additional Americans.
Hawaii State Audit: 'Proposed Mandatory Health Insurance Coverage for Fertility Preservation Procedures for Cancer Patients'
HONOLULU, Hawaii , Jan. 27 (TNSrep) -- Hawaii State Auditor issued the following report (No. 22-16) on. , entitled "Proposed Mandatory Health Insurance Coverage for Fertility Preservation Procedures for Cancer Patients." Here are excerpts:. * * *. AUDITOR'S SUMMARY. SENATE CONCURRENT RESOLUTION NO. 241, SENATE DRAFT 1, of the 2022...
Special session aims for temporary insurance relief, 'This is truly a crisis'
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) Despite grumbling from some lawmakers, state leaders are confident they can enact a temporary fix for. property insurance crisis in a short special session that begins at noon Monday. The plan is for the Legislature to put. $45 million. into an incentive fund to help...
Gov. Carney: Enrollment on Delaware's Health Insurance Marketplace for 2023 Reaches All-Time High
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) With more choice in plans than ever before, enhanced federal subsidies, and Delaware's reinsurance program keeping the cost of monthly premiums relatively steady, enrollment on Delaware's. Health Insurance Marketplace. for 2023 again set an all-time high, increasing 8% over the open enrollment total for 2022.
Key committee approves Vermilion's bill supporting health coverage for low-income children
Chronicle-Tribune (Marion, IN) The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved State Rep. Ann Vermilion's (R-Marion) bill that would ensure more low-income Hoosier children have access to critical health care services. According to a news released provided to the. Chronicle-Tribune. by the Indiana House Republicans, Vermilion's legislation would...
