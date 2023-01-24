ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Heavyweights Alexander Volkov, Alexandr Romanov to fight at UFC Fight Night 221

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6GnY_0kPl6eMA00

Heavyweight contenders will square off March 11 in Las Vegas.

UFC Fight Night 221 takes place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels and will feature a heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov (35-10 MMA, 9-4 UFC) and Alexandr Romanov (16-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC).

Two people with knowledge of the booking recently informed MMA Junkie of the matchup but asked to remain anonymous since the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Eurosport NL first reported the bout Tuesday.

Volkov, 34, alternated wins and losses over his most recent five fights. In June, Volkov defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the UFC Fight Night 207 main event. Volkov is 5-2 in his most recent seven fights, all against UFC-ranked opponents.

Romanov, 32, looks to bounce back from a majority decision loss to Marcin Tybura at UFC 278 in August. The defeat was the first of his career. Notable UFC wins for Romanov include Juan Espino, Chase Sherman and Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night 221 lineup includes:

  • Merab Dvalishivli vs. Petr Yan
  • Alexandr Romanov vs. Alexander Volkov
  • Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
  • Lukasz Brzeski vs. Karl Williams
  • JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski
  • Raphael Assuncao vs. Kyler Phillips
  • Jonathan Martinez vs. Said Nurmagomedov
  • Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti
  • Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 221.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier details 'crazy' in-cage moment between Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill at UFC 283

Daniel Cormier could feel the tension between UFC champs Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira in the aftermath of UFC 283. Cormier, who was the commentator and in-cage interviewer at this past weekend’s event in Rio de Janeiro, got an up-close look at the dominant performance Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) turned in over Glover Teixeira to win the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colby Covington honored for 50 clean USADA drug tests

Colby Covington is the high profile fight to reach the milestone of 50 clean U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug tests. The UFC announced on Sunday that former interim welterweight titleholder Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) has crossed the testing threshold that warrants an honor (via Twitter):. According to the USADA...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy