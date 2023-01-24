ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Obamacare enrollment increased for 2023 coverage in Maryland with increases among Black, Hispanic residents [Baltimore Sun]

By Baltimore Sun (MD)
 5 days ago
Key committee approves Vermilion's bill supporting health coverage for low-income children

Chronicle-Tribune (Marion, IN) The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved State Rep. Ann Vermilion's (R-Marion) bill that would ensure more low-income Hoosier children have access to critical health care services. According to a news released provided to the. Chronicle-Tribune. by the Indiana House Republicans, Vermilion's legislation would...
INDIANA STATE
Medicaid will become available to some California inmates

Today's edition: The Food and Drug Administration will ease a blood donation ban on gay men in the coming days. In a California pilot program, prisoners can enroll in Medicaid three months ahead of their release. "CMS' decision is groundbreaking," Vikki Wachino, the executive director of the Health and Reentry Project and a former Centers for Medicare and Medicaid…
CALIFORNIA STATE
Medicine How Colorado’s trying to lower health care costs

If there’s an idea that might reduce health care costs, there’s a good chance Colorado’s trying it out. on Health Care laid out a plan in 2020 that included passing a partial public option; extending the reinsurance program; launching a statewide purchasing alliance; importing prescription drugs; launching a drug affordability board; and increasing transparency in hospital and prescription drug prices.
COLORADO STATE
Hawaii State Audit: 'Proposed Mandatory Health Insurance Coverage for Fertility Preservation Procedures for Cancer Patients'

HONOLULU, Hawaii , Jan. 27 (TNSrep) -- Hawaii State Auditor issued the following report (No. 22-16) on. , entitled "Proposed Mandatory Health Insurance Coverage for Fertility Preservation Procedures for Cancer Patients." Here are excerpts:. * * *. AUDITOR'S SUMMARY. SENATE CONCURRENT RESOLUTION NO. 241, SENATE DRAFT 1, of the 2022...
HAWAII STATE
25 people charged in fake nursing diploma operation

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Around 25 people have been charged for their roles in a huge coordinated scheme to sell false and fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts to aspiring nurses, the. Department of Health. and. Human Services's Office of Inspector General. (HHS-OIG) announced on. Jan. 25. . HHS-OIG...
FLORIDA STATE
Bennet Cosponsors Legislation to Lower Health Care Costs & Expand Access to Insurance for Millions More Americans

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Colorado U.S. Senator joined U.S. Senator (D-N.H.) in reintroducing the Improving Health Insurance Affordability Act (IHIAA), which would make permanent the enhanced tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) & the American Rescue Plan (ARP) that led to record Marketplace enrollment while reducing health care costs for millions of additional Americans.
COLORADO STATE
Best’s Commentary: Louisiana’s Proposed Property Market Fix a Stopgap Given Underlying Reinsurance Issues

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestis of the view that Louisiana’s plan to appropriate $45 million in funds to attract insurance companies to take on more property risk and reduce the burden on the state-run insurer of last resort is likely to be a short-term stopgap as opposed to as an effective long-term fix given ongoing reinsurance issues.
LOUISIANA STATE
Pharmacy benefit managers good partners

Austin American-Statesman (TX) Imagine you go to pick up a prescription. You hear the pharmacist say something like, "That'll be. ...oh wait, I didn't run it through your insurance. Okay, it's. $6. ." That rush of relief you're feeling? That's your Pharmacy Benefit Manager at work. Pharmacy Benefit Managers, or...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Gov. Carney: Enrollment on Delaware's Health Insurance Marketplace for 2023 Reaches All-Time High

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) With more choice in plans than ever before, enhanced federal subsidies, and Delaware's reinsurance program keeping the cost of monthly premiums relatively steady, enrollment on Delaware's. Health Insurance Marketplace. for 2023 again set an all-time high, increasing 8% over the open enrollment total for 2022.
DELAWARE STATE
USDA tightens organic rules amid fraud cases like a $46 million alleged scheme by Minnesota farmers

WASHINGTON— James Wolf raised corn, soybeans and wheat on a family farm in Cottonwood County for decades when he did what many Minnesota farmers do– applied for certification to sell his crops as organic, which would command much more money per bushel. But the FBI says the crops Wolf sold as organic were not. The Minnesota farmer was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’ s…
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
MAPS offering health insurance enrollment assistance

CAMBRIDGE - The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) has recently partnered with the Massachusetts Health Connector to offer health insurance enrollment assistance and information to uninsured community members. This free assistance will be provided in English, Portuguese or Cabo Verdean Creole out of MAPS' six offices throughout. Massachusetts. .
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
