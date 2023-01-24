Obamacare enrollment increased for 2023 coverage in Maryland with increases among Black, Hispanic residents [Baltimore Sun]

Read full article on original website
Key committee approves Vermilion's bill supporting health coverage for low-income children
Chronicle-Tribune (Marion, IN) The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved State Rep. Ann Vermilion's (R-Marion) bill that would ensure more low-income Hoosier children have access to critical health care services. According to a news released provided to the. Chronicle-Tribune. by the Indiana House Republicans, Vermilion's legislation would...
Insurers cashed in on Louisiana’s short-lived incentive program. The results were mixed.
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) In the grim years after Hurricane Katrina, Insurance Commissioner was desperate to find companies willing to sell homeowners insurance in southern. Louisiana. . Armed with a. $100 million. pool, the state offered insurers millions of dollars in government grants if they could sell a certain...
Medicaid will become available to some California inmates
Today's edition: The Food and Drug Administration will ease a blood donation ban on gay men in the coming days. In a California pilot program, prisoners can enroll in Medicaid three months ahead of their release. "CMS' decision is groundbreaking," Vikki Wachino, the executive director of the Health and Reentry Project and a former Centers for Medicare and Medicaid…
Medicine How Colorado’s trying to lower health care costs
If there’s an idea that might reduce health care costs, there’s a good chance Colorado’s trying it out. on Health Care laid out a plan in 2020 that included passing a partial public option; extending the reinsurance program; launching a statewide purchasing alliance; importing prescription drugs; launching a drug affordability board; and increasing transparency in hospital and prescription drug prices.
Hawaii State Audit: 'Proposed Mandatory Health Insurance Coverage for Fertility Preservation Procedures for Cancer Patients'
HONOLULU, Hawaii , Jan. 27 (TNSrep) -- Hawaii State Auditor issued the following report (No. 22-16) on. , entitled "Proposed Mandatory Health Insurance Coverage for Fertility Preservation Procedures for Cancer Patients." Here are excerpts:. * * *. AUDITOR'S SUMMARY. SENATE CONCURRENT RESOLUTION NO. 241, SENATE DRAFT 1, of the 2022...
Special session aims for temporary insurance relief, 'This is truly a crisis'
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) Despite grumbling from some lawmakers, state leaders are confident they can enact a temporary fix for. property insurance crisis in a short special session that begins at noon Monday. The plan is for the Legislature to put. $45 million. into an incentive fund to help...
25 people charged in fake nursing diploma operation
(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Around 25 people have been charged for their roles in a huge coordinated scheme to sell false and fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts to aspiring nurses, the. Department of Health. and. Human Services's Office of Inspector General. (HHS-OIG) announced on. Jan. 25. . HHS-OIG...
Bennet Cosponsors Legislation to Lower Health Care Costs & Expand Access to Insurance for Millions More Americans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Colorado U.S. Senator joined U.S. Senator (D-N.H.) in reintroducing the Improving Health Insurance Affordability Act (IHIAA), which would make permanent the enhanced tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) & the American Rescue Plan (ARP) that led to record Marketplace enrollment while reducing health care costs for millions of additional Americans.
Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees
The measure would fully exempt public pensions from income taxes and create new deductions for other sources of retirement income. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
Fitzgerald named to two House financial services subcommittees
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. , R- Wis. , announced that he has been selected to serve on the House Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy as well as the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance. According to the Thursday release, the House Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary...
Will Elevance’s Louisiana acquisition kick off BCBS consolidation wave?
Elevance Health's latest acquisition is raising questions among industry experts about whether the deal will usher in a new era of consolidation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, repeating a trend from the 1990 s. Elevance, one of the nation's largest insurers, said on Monday it plans to buy Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana in a transaction that would…
Charron: Idaho will spend $78M more if Medicaid expansion ends
Bonners Ferry Herald (ID) If voters had not approved the expansion of Idaho Medicaid to low-income adults, Idahoans would have spent tens of millions of dollars more on health care for those patients. If the state pulls back on its Medicaid coverage, Idahoans will spend nearly. $78 million. more due...
Best’s Commentary: Louisiana’s Proposed Property Market Fix a Stopgap Given Underlying Reinsurance Issues
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestis of the view that Louisiana’s plan to appropriate $45 million in funds to attract insurance companies to take on more property risk and reduce the burden on the state-run insurer of last resort is likely to be a short-term stopgap as opposed to as an effective long-term fix given ongoing reinsurance issues.
Pharmacy benefit managers good partners
Austin American-Statesman (TX) Imagine you go to pick up a prescription. You hear the pharmacist say something like, "That'll be. ...oh wait, I didn't run it through your insurance. Okay, it's. $6. ." That rush of relief you're feeling? That's your Pharmacy Benefit Manager at work. Pharmacy Benefit Managers, or...
Florida insurance companies ranked by policy count: How big is yours? [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) State Farm Florida is the third-largest property insurance company in Florida , by policy count. It’s a fact that the. offshoot of the national insurer hasn’t wanted you to know over the past eight years. State-owned. Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , the so-called...
Gov. Carney: Enrollment on Delaware's Health Insurance Marketplace for 2023 Reaches All-Time High
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) With more choice in plans than ever before, enhanced federal subsidies, and Delaware's reinsurance program keeping the cost of monthly premiums relatively steady, enrollment on Delaware's. Health Insurance Marketplace. for 2023 again set an all-time high, increasing 8% over the open enrollment total for 2022.
USDA tightens organic rules amid fraud cases like a $46 million alleged scheme by Minnesota farmers
WASHINGTON— James Wolf raised corn, soybeans and wheat on a family farm in Cottonwood County for decades when he did what many Minnesota farmers do– applied for certification to sell his crops as organic, which would command much more money per bushel. But the FBI says the crops Wolf sold as organic were not. The Minnesota farmer was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’ s…
Missouri Department of Insurance: Over $24 Million Returned To Missouri Insurance Consumers In 2022
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) In 2022, Missouri consumers had more than $24 million returned from their insurance companies due to the efforts of the. consumers and ensuring they are treated fairly by insurance companies," said. Chlora Lindley-Myers. , Director of DCI and 2023 President of the. National Association of...
TDCI Returns Record-Breaking $11.49M To Tennesseans In 2022 Through Department's Mediation Efforts
In 2022, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance ("TDCI") returned. to Tennesseans through its mediation and restitution efforts. This figure represents the largest amount of money ever repaid to consumers in a single year in the Department's history. As part of the mediation and restitution process,. TDCI's Consumer Insurance...
MAPS offering health insurance enrollment assistance
CAMBRIDGE - The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) has recently partnered with the Massachusetts Health Connector to offer health insurance enrollment assistance and information to uninsured community members. This free assistance will be provided in English, Portuguese or Cabo Verdean Creole out of MAPS' six offices throughout. Massachusetts. .
