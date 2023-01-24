Forgotten Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe makes his long-awaited return to first-team training after missing six months with a back problem... with his last appearance coming while on loan at Napoli 376 days ago

Read full article on original website
Wanderers sign ex-Premier League star Morgan Schneiderlin and more big names could follow the former Everton man to the A-League club
Western Sydney Wanderers have secured a loan deal for former French international Morgan Schneiderlin, in what could be just the start of a hectic transfer period for the ambitious A-League Men club. The former Everton, Manchester United and Southampton midfielder has signed with the Wanderers until the end of the...
'Dr. Rashford has been taking surgery classes very seriously because the way he is cutting past defenders is insane': Manchester United fans are left amazed by Marcus Rashford's superb skill in FA Cup victory against Reading
Marcus Rashford has been in superb form recently, and the Manchester United star was full of confidence during his side's FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday. Rashford had a header ruled out by VAR, which prevented him from setting a club record of scoring in ten consecutive home games.
Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt joins Championship side Sunderland on loan for the rest of the season... with the 20-year-old starting only one Premier League game this season
Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt has joined Championship side Sunderland on loan for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old's appearances have been limited since the summer and his prospect of minutes under Marsch have been further impacted by the signing of Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim. Since Rutter's arrival he...
New Everton boss Sean Dyche won't be able to spend his way out of trouble as the January window closes, despite the Toffees facing a relegation battle AND the club agreeing to sell Anthony Gordon for £45m
New Everton manager Sean Dyche won’t be able to spend his way out of trouble in the final few days of the transfer window despite the club sitting in the relegation zone. Dyche visited the club’s training ground for the first time on Friday with an official announcement to confirm his appointment on a two-and-a-half-year contract expected at any time.
Marseille 'look to have beaten Leeds, Leicester and Napoli to sign Morocco World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi'... with the Angers midfielder set to stay in France in a €10m move
SSC Napoli, Azzedine Ounahi, Angers SCO, Paul Pelosi, Morocco national football team, Marseille, Steve Wilks, Sofyan Amrabat. Marseille look to have signed Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, despite interest from clubs in the Premier League and Serie A. Ounahi, 22, won a lot of new interest after his role in getting...
Nottingham Forest move closer to agreement with PSG over goalkeeper Keylor Navas to cover Dean Henderson's injury, while they have also approached Atletico Madrid over Wolves defensive target Felipe
Keylor Navas, Nottingham Forest, PSG - Paris Saint-Germain, Bernardo Silva, Dean Henderson, Kylian Mbappé, Felipe, Wolverhampton Wanderers Development Squad and Academy. Nottingham Forest are moving closer to agreement with Paris St Germain over a deal for goalkeeper Keylor Navas. They have also asked about a deal for Atletico Madrid...
Wilfried Zaha is set to be OUT for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury in a major blow to Crystal Palace - after talisman suffered tear in stalemate against Newcastle earlier this month
Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is facing up to six weeks out with a hamstring injury. Zaha limped out of Palace’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle last week just after the hour mark. And scans have revealed Zaha suffered a hamstring tear leaving him set for an extended spell on...
Sean Dyche appointed Everton's new manager after Marcelo Bielsa turned down the role
Sean Dyche is the new manager of Everton – and will take up the fight to save them from relegation with immediate effect. The club will confirm his appointment in the next 24 hours. Ian Woan and Steve Stone are expected to become assistant coaches at Goodison Park. Everton...
How 'student' Mikel Arteta learnt from Pep Guardiola to turn Arsenal into title rivals
Mikel Arteta's surprise title challengers are flying. Arsenal sit five points clear of Man City with a game in hand after Sunday's dramatic 3-2 win against Man United. The Spaniard - who spent more than three years as Guardiola's assistant at the Etihad between 2016-2019 - is showing why he's always been so highly-rated as a coach.
Burnley are set to sign Swansea City's Michael Obafemi on loan with a view to a £3m permanent deal in the summer... as Vincent Kompany finally gets his man after the Clarets had a number of bids rejected for the forward in the summer
Burnley are signing Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi on an initial loan with view to a £3m deal in the summer. The 22-year-old made his first team breakthrough at Southampton having spent time in the youth academies of Chelsea, Arsenal, Watford, Leyton Orient and the Saints. He moved on...
Is Sean Dyche the right man for Everton? How can he keep them up? And what should the fans do now? DANNY MURPHY analyses the new Toffees boss who MUST find a proven scorer in two days
Sean Dyche has been chosen as the man to keep Everton in the Premier League this season. The former Burnley boss has replaced Frank Lampard, despite Marcelo Bielsa being Everton's No 1 target. Sportsmail's Danny Murphy analyses whether Dyche is the right man for the job, how Everton can avoid...
'I'm gonna play against Leah Williamson... I've already won!' Leeds United striker Amy Woodruff relishing dream Women's FA Cup tie against mighty Arsenal... and she's getting the England captain's shirt
For the players of fourth-tier team such as Leeds United women, drawing a top-flight club like Arsenal in the FA Cup generates quite a buzz. Just ask Leeds striker Amy Woodruff. When Leeds made it through to the fourth round, she tweeted her excitement at the prospect of being on...
Nicolo Zaniolo 'REJECTS a move to Bournemouth' after telling his agent he's 'not interested in continuing negotiations'... leaving his future at Roma in limbo after asking to be sold
Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo has reportedly rejected a move to Bournemouth having told his agent that he has no interest in continuing negotiations with the Premier League club. Zaniolo is understood to be ready to leave Italy this month with Bournemouth among a number of clubs wanting to acquire his...
No worries! Martin Odegaard leads his Arsenal teammates on a chilly stroll around Manchester... with the Premier League leaders looking calm and relaxed as they prepare to clash with Man City in the FA Cup fourth round
Arsenal have been pictured walking round Manchester ahead of their FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester City on Friday. Led by captain Martin Odegaard, the Premier League leaders donned club tracksuits as they took a stroll in the area surrounding the hotel that they were staying in. The group...
Chelsea REOPEN talks with Benfica to sign Enzo Fernandez after failing in their attempts to sign the midfielder earlier this month... with Blues hopeful Portuguese side will lower their £106m demand
Chelsea have reopened talks with Benfica to sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues failed in their efforts to land the Benfica star earlier this month when their bid did not match Benfica's demands. However, Chelsea have not given up hope of landing Fernandez before Tuesday's deadline and are once again...
West Ham are keeping tabs on Everton defender Michael Keane ahead of a potential transfer... with Hammers looking to make defensive reinforcements in the January window
West Ham are monitoring developments around Everton's central defender Michael Keane ahead of a potential move. The Hammers are looking to make defensive reinforcements before the January window closes, given the fact they are just one point above the Premier League relegation zone. And David Moyes' side have identified Keane...
Everton aim to bring in a forward and also target Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao as incoming manager Sean Dyche looks to make quick improvements to his squad
Everton want to bring in another forward but have also shown interest in signing Rodrigo Becao from Udinese. Sean Dyche is eager to make improvements to Everton's squad before the closure of the transfer window, with his appointment as manager set to be confirmed shortly. Everton are set to sell...
Watford defender Mattie Pollock agrees loan move to Aberdeen until the end of the season in the hope of securing more game time away from Vicarage Road - as the Hornets push for Premier League promotion
Watford's Mattie Pollock has agreed to join Aberdeen on loan for the remainder of the season. The 21-year-old has only registered four appearances across all competitions so far this season and is heading to Scotland in a bid to experience more first team opportunities. Pollock joined Watford in May 2021...
Tottenham are close to agreeing terms over Bryan Gil's loan move to Sevilla, with the winger set to travel to Spain on Tuesday as they look to squeeze through a deal before the transfer window closes
Tottenham are close to agreeing terms on a loan deal with Sevilla for winger Bryan Gil. He is hopeful of travelling to Spain tomorrow ahead of a potential move before the end of January. The 21-year-old spent much of his youth career at the Spanish club and made 21 senior...
Leicester are pushing to secure a short-team deal for Brazilian winger Mateus Tete... as Shakhtar Donetsk forward - currently on loan at Lyon - has medical ahead of move to the Foxes
Leicester City are looking to push through a short-term deal for winger Mateus Tete after he flew in for a medical on Saturday. The Foxes have identified the Brazilian winger as a potential answer to their attacking misfortunes, as they look to steer clear of relegation from the Premier League.
