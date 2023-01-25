George Santos news - live: Scandal-hit congressman complains at being called ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’

Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close ’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction .

Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments yesterday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said. “Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress ,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Brazilian drag queen is giving more details about the early life of Mr Santos.

The drag artist, who knew Mr Santos when he lived in the country, revealed more about the congressman’s political past in a new interview with Insider .

Eula Rochard explained that Mr Santos had once been a proud supporter of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – the current left-wing president of Brazil .

Mr Santos has also now come under scrutiny for claiming that he survived an unidentified assassination attempt.