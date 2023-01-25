ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

George Santos news - live: Scandal-hit congressman complains at being called ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’

By John Bowden and Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcnFt_0kPl4fJJ00

Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close ’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction .

Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments yesterday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said. “Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress ,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Brazilian drag queen is giving more details about the early life of Mr Santos.

The drag artist, who knew Mr Santos when he lived in the country, revealed more about the congressman’s political past in a new interview with Insider .

Eula Rochard explained that Mr Santos had once been a proud supporter of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – the current left-wing president of Brazil .

Mr Santos has also now come under scrutiny for claiming that he survived an unidentified assassination attempt.

Comments / 2

Related
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

George Santos ‘saddened’ after Republican senator calls him ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’

Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments on Tuesday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said.“Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.“He’s nutty as a fruitcake. That’s why I called him a bunny boiler. I don’t...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NEW YORK STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Matthew C. Woodruff

What is a ‘Bunny Boiler’ and why is George Santos Being Called One?

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) called out fellow GOP Rep Santos (R-NY) on Monday for being “nutty as a fruitcake” as well as a “bunny boiler.”. The expression 'bunny boiler' derives from the 1987 film Fatal Attraction. The phrase comes from the plot device whereby the jilted lover, in a fit of frenzied jealousy, boils her erstwhile lover's daughter's pet rabbit.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy