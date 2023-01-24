ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Business-like’ talks between Scottish and UK ministers amid gender reform row

By Katrine Bussey
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AseG8_0kPl4Efo00

Senior figures in the Scottish and UK governments had “business-like” talks  over gender recognition reforms as the row over Westminster’s decision to block legislation raged on.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack discussed the matter with Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison.

The talks took place a week after the Tories confirmed the UK Government would use the never-before-utilised powers under Section 35 of the Scotland Act to prevent gender recognition reforms passed by Holyrood from going forward for royal assent.

Mr Jack has now offered to have the Advocate General for Scotland Keith Stewart – the UK Government’s most senior adviser on Scots law – look at any amendments the Scottish Government may wish to make to the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill.

The talks took place after Ms Robison challenged the Scottish Secretary to revoke the Section 35 order – with Mr Jack understood to have been clear he will not do so “on the basis of the clear advice he has received that the Gender Recognition Reform Bill would have adverse effects on GB laws”.

The talks were described as “business like”, with a source within the UK Government later saying: “Mr Jack offered the services of UK Government law officers to examine any amended Scottish Government legislation.”

It comes as SNP MSP Alasdair Allan attacked Mr Jack over his “no-shows” at Holyrood committee meetings

MSPs on the Scottish Parliament’s Constitution Committee had wanted to question the Scottish Secretary on the constitutional implications of his use of Section 35.

But in a letter to committee convener Clare Adamson, the Tory MP said that as Nicola Sturgeon had stated that the issue would “inevitably end up in court”, he did “not believe it would be appropriate to attend” the meeting.

Both Mr Jack and UK equalities minister Kemi Badenoch had also declined to attend an earlier meeting of Holyrood’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee.

Mr Allan hit out at the “gutless UK Government”, accusing Tory politicians at Westminster of being “unwilling to face the Scottish Parliament, after launching a full-frontal attack on devolution”.

Reacting to their refusal to give evidence, Mr Allan said: “Well, there we have it – three invitations, two Tory ministers and one feeble excuse for a gutless UK Government unwilling to face the Scottish Parliament, after launching a full-frontal attack on devolution.

“The Tories lack the courage to explain their undemocratic decisions to a Parliament they seem intent on wrecking. The level of contempt they are showing to the people of Scotland is disgraceful.

“All the Tories’ talk of working together and their claims that Scotland is part of a ‘Union of equals’ lie exposed as entirely disingenuous. Frankly, few people believed them on this a week ago, but now we see they don’t even believe it themselves.

“Fundamentally, they are no-shows at Holyrood because they have no answers.

“Their actions are an affront to Scottish democracy and yet another reason why Scotland must become independent to escape the Tories and Westminster control for good.”

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, which was passed by Holyrood in December, seeks to simplify and speed up the process trans people go through to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate.

Mr Jack has however said that it would have an “adverse impact” on the operation of UK equalities legislation and that using Section 35 to stop the Bill from becoming law was the “necessary and correct course of action”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi – live: Rishi Sunak under pressure as Labour asks PM to ‘come clean’

Rishi Sunak still faces questions about his own knowledge of Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, after he moved to sack the Tory chairman.Both Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner and party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds have written to Mr Sunak to ask him what he knew about the investigation into Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs and when.Urging Mr Sunak to “come clean”, Ms Rayner said that the “hopelessly weak prime minister has been dragged kicking and screaming into doing what he should have done long ago”.Mr Sunak fired the Conservative Party chairman early on Sunday morning, shortly after an ethics inquiry into Mr...
The Independent

Labour and unions launch fresh attack on minimum service levels Bill before vote

A new law aimed at securing minimum service levels during strikes has come under fresh attack from Labour and unions amid accusations the planned legislation is being rushed through.Labour said ministers have admitted the Government has had no contact with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) about the Strikes (Minimum Services Levels) Bill, which is being debated in Parliament on Monday.The party said it has evidence to disprove claims from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Business Secretary Grant Shapps that the Bill has ILO backing and the Government’s regulations are compatible with ILO rules.Grant Shapps' ludicrous claims that his 'sacking nurses...
The Independent

What are the Government’s proposals for minimum service levels during strikes?

The Government’s proposed legislation on minimum service levels during strikes has pitched it into another battle with trade unions, which strongly oppose the plans.The Bill returns to the Commons on Monday, in the same week that the country will be hit by the biggest day of industrial action in years.Teachers, train drivers, university lecturers and security guards will all join 100,000 civil servants in walkouts on Wednesday.Below, the PA news agency addresses the key questions about the new Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill.– Who sets minimum service levels?The plans give the Government the power to set minimum service levels for...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak must defy Brexit ‘puritans’ to get protocol deal, top lawyers warn

Rishi Sunak should defy the “purist ideology” of hardline Brexiteers to solve the row over the Northern Ireland protocol and other post-Brexit problems, top lawyers have argued.In a paper shared with The Independent, former EU court lawyers said the prime minister had to show “political courage, in the national interest, to displease a faction of Brexit purists”.Eleanor Sharpston KC, former advocate general at the Court of Justice of the European Union, and Ian Forrester KC, a former judge at the same EU court, said it was time for “pragmatic good sense” to prevail in order to repair ties with Brussels.The Tory government’s...
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
Sikara

Sweden Slams World's 1.5 Billion Muslims For Burning Quran

In Sweden, a right-wing leader set fire to a copy of the Holy Quran. At that time, the leader was protesting against Turkey in front of the Turkish Embassy. During this time, he carried out this act. This incident of Sweden caused a stir all over the world. After which all Muslim countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia have reacted strongly.
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
The Independent

‘Most state schools to shut doors for several days if teachers vote in favour of strike action’

A majority of state schools in England and Wales will shut their doors across several days in the coming months if the country’s biggest teaching union votes to strike, reports suggest.The National Education Union (NEU) is said to expect its members – a ballot of whom is set to end on Friday – to vote in favour of taking mass industrial action.NEU secretary-general Kevin Courtney told The Observer that action taken by its members alone would be enough to cause many school closures on strike days, prompting the most widespread school shut down for many years.The results of strike...
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy