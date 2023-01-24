ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dylan O’Brien’s rumoured girlfriend Rachael Lange apologises for past insensitive tweets

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
 5 days ago

Rachael Lange – a New York City-based model and the rumoured girlfriend of actor Dylan O’Brien – has issued an apology after her past insensitive tweets resurfaced, many of which contained the N-word .

On Monday (23 January), Lange shared an apology to Twitter saying she was “mortified and ashamed” of the old posts.

“I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for past tweets of mine. I am mortified and ashamed that they exist; and am truly disgusted that I ever spoke that way,” Lange posted on Twitter. “I’m not here to write them off or make excuses. All I can say is that I hear you all and I’m so sorry for the pain I’ve caused and contributed to.”

The 25-year-old model, who is signed to Elite Model Management, continued: “I want to make it abundantly clear that I take full responsibility. I was extremely ignorant and while I do not remotely resonate with the things I once said, there is zero justification for my ever having said them.”

“I understand the significance that my words have and am deeply sorry for the hurt I have caused,” she concluded.

Lange’s past controversial tweets resurfaced after the model was spotted with actor Dylan O’Brien, who played Stiles Stilinski in the MTV drama series Teen Wolf, at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. In a video shared to TikTok, the two were seen holding hands while attending the Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show on 19 January.

While Lange’s tweets have since been deleted, celebrity gossip account Pop Faction re-posted them to Twitter. Users have since called out the model for using racist language, joking about rape, using homophobic slurs, and making insensitive remarks about Taylor Swift.

“Dylan O’Brien’s girlfriend Rachael Lange is currently being called out for being racist, after multiple Tweets of her using the N-word resurfaced online. She has since deleted the tweets and blocked a few people on TikTok who called her out,” tweeted @PopFactions on 21 January, followed by a video featuring screenshots of Lange’s since-deleted tweets.

The screenshots show Lange casually used the N-word in a number of tweets between 2013 and 2016. In one tweet from 2013, Lange joked about being a “pedophile” because she had “various pictures of small Black children on [her] phone.”

One tweet from November 2013 read, “How in the hell is a [N-word] supposed to get some decent sleep when there are 17 coo coo clocks in this house”.

Another post dated 1 June 2016 also referred to Taylor Swift – who directed Dylan O’Brien in All Too Well: The Short Film – as a “whore”.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Rachael Lange for comment.

The Independent

