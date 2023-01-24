Police surround home in Yakima, Washington, in connection to overnight shooting that left 3 dead
At least three people were killed in an overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray.
At least three people were killed in an overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray.
KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.https://www.koamnewsnow.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0