Yakima, WA

Police surround home in Yakima, Washington, in connection to overnight shooting that left 3 dead

By By Amanda Watts, CNN
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

At least three people were killed in an overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

