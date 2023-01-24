Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Related
KXLY
Arctic Cold to Move In
For the rest of Friday expect conditions to be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 37. We have two WEATHER ALERT DAYS for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday, we clear out and get Arctic air and winds kicking up dangerous wind-chills temperatures through Sunday with single-digit lows. As we move into next week, calm and cold on Monday followed by a slow warm up.
KXLY
Clouds Today and Snow Tonight
We're tracking clouds with mild temperatures today. Tonight, we're expecting rain to snow and into Friday. Mountain snows will be heavy in Idaho and Montana. We'll have 1 to 2 inches of snow for Spokane, then we'll see rain showers. Saturday will bring snow showers then arctic air and winds for Sunday. Sunday is a possible alert day due to sub-zero wind-chill. It'll be calmer and colder for Monday and Tuesday.
KXLY
Winter returns! Friday morning snow and an arctic outbreak for the weekend - Kris
We are tracking widespread snow in the hours before the Friday morning commute. In bigger weather news, we are also tracking an arctic air mass that will seep in for a cold, windy weekend with wind chill values below zero. Plan your Friday. You'll need your winter driving skills for...
KXLY
More clouds and cold for Wednesday
Cloudy and cold with highs just above freezing. Cloudy and cool tonight with more clouds and again on Thursday. Friday will see rain/snow mix and light amounts of snow and a high of 35. Snow showers on Saturday. Very cold for Sunday through Tuesday. Highs in the teens and single digit overnight lows.
KXLY
Flurries overnight, snow and cold on the way
We are tracking a frontal system for Friday and Saturday that will bring snow and gusty winds to the region. For the second half of the weekend, we're tracking arctic air that will drop our temperatures to the coldest readings of 2023. Plan your Wednesday. All of the ice and...
KXLY
One more cool, calm and cloudy day before big changes this weekend - Kris
We are tracking a cold front for Friday and Saturday that will bring snow, gusty winds and arctic air to the Inland Northwest through the weekend. Thursday will be the last day for a while that the weather will not be top of mind. It's going to be another cloudy and seasonably cool day with light winds and some patchy morning fog. High temperatures will top out in the mid 30s.
onekindesign.com
A lakeside paradise cabin with handcrafted details on Lake Coeur d’Alene
Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edwards Smith Construction has created this beautiful lakeside paradise cabin that is nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Set on Swede Bay, one of the most desirable Bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene, this rustic abode provides a heavenly retreat for family gatherings.
KXLY
Beard Papa's opens Spokane Valley location on Saturday
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- A cream puff shop with Japanese roots and a delicious following is here in the Inland Northwest. Beard Papa’s is now in Spokane Valley and hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. Since 1999, Beard Papa’s has been baking cream puffs. The chain...
City of Spokane, Jewels Helping Hands reach agreement about clearing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane and Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) have reached an agreement regarding the homeless camp near I-90. The agreement is on track to be finalized by the end of the day Friday and filed by Monday. The agreement says the city will not work...
KXLY
Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
KXLY
Meals on Wheels Spokane brings back Cinn-a-grams
SPOKANE, WA -- Valentine's Day is around the corner, so Meals on Wheels is bringing back their popular holiday event supporting seniors in the community. From now till February 8, you can order a loved one a Cinn-a-gram package to be delivered this Valentine's Day, February 14. In its 15th...
KXLY
Tips for tidying your home this 'Get Organized' Month
SPOKANE, Wash. --- Want to finally get your space organized this year or maybe you have a big move ahead? You don’t have to wait for spring to start cleaning. January is “Get Organized” Month and like any goals you set at the beginning of a new year, sticking to it is easier if you start small.
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
KXLY
Test out the new ring toss at the Looff Carrousel with a discount!
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Looff Carrousel has a new ring toss ready for the public to try, and its available on Friday with 50% off admission!. The colorful and improved attraction was donated by local software development and technology consulting firm IntelliTect. The idea came from IntelliTect software engineer Austen...
KXLY
City inches closer to buying Trent Shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Monday, City Council voted in favor of a resolution that allows the city to look at purchasing the building the houses the Trent Resource Center, or 'TRAC.'. "It makes clear sense if we're going to have this longer than a year, we should be purchasing it,"...
KXLY
Agreement reached in Camp Hope lawsuit
SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Friday morning, a formal agreement was reached between the city of Spokane and Jewels Helping Hands, saying that the city will not engage in efforts to shut down the camp. Jeffry Finer, the attorney representing Jewel's Helping Hands in this case, called this a victory for...
Point-in-Time Count sheds light on Spokane's homeless population
SPOKANE, Wash. — The annual Point-in-Time Count is officially underway. More than 40 volunteers gathered to count the homeless population in Spokane County. The city of Spokane holds the Point-in-Time Count every year to paint an accurate picture of Spokane's homeless population. The count uses a geographical informational systems map that shows locations with high homeless populations.
KXLY
Spokane's annual Point-In-Time Count underway
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -- When picturing homelessness in Spokane, some might think of Camp Hope or other city shelters, but the issue expands far beyond those places. To pinpoint the needs of people experiencing homelessness throughout Spokane County, volunteers go into the city, speaking with those experiencing homelessness, to better understand what can be done to help them.
Shoshone News Press
New tower aims to end 'dead zone'
OSBURN — A new cellular tower on the north side of the South Fork Coeur d’Alene River has many local residents wondering if their cellphone service is about to improve. In August 2022, the Osburn City Council approved a special use permit for Skyway Towers LLC to construct the 250-foot tower near Nuchols Gulch Road.
Comments / 0