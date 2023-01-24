ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

Arctic Cold to Move In

For the rest of Friday expect conditions to be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 37. We have two WEATHER ALERT DAYS for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday, we clear out and get Arctic air and winds kicking up dangerous wind-chills temperatures through Sunday with single-digit lows. As we move into next week, calm and cold on Monday followed by a slow warm up.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Clouds Today and Snow Tonight

We're tracking clouds with mild temperatures today. Tonight, we're expecting rain to snow and into Friday. Mountain snows will be heavy in Idaho and Montana. We'll have 1 to 2 inches of snow for Spokane, then we'll see rain showers. Saturday will bring snow showers then arctic air and winds for Sunday. Sunday is a possible alert day due to sub-zero wind-chill. It'll be calmer and colder for Monday and Tuesday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

More clouds and cold for Wednesday

Cloudy and cold with highs just above freezing. Cloudy and cool tonight with more clouds and again on Thursday. Friday will see rain/snow mix and light amounts of snow and a high of 35. Snow showers on Saturday. Very cold for Sunday through Tuesday. Highs in the teens and single digit overnight lows.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Flurries overnight, snow and cold on the way

We are tracking a frontal system for Friday and Saturday that will bring snow and gusty winds to the region. For the second half of the weekend, we're tracking arctic air that will drop our temperatures to the coldest readings of 2023. Plan your Wednesday. All of the ice and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

One more cool, calm and cloudy day before big changes this weekend - Kris

We are tracking a cold front for Friday and Saturday that will bring snow, gusty winds and arctic air to the Inland Northwest through the weekend. Thursday will be the last day for a while that the weather will not be top of mind. It's going to be another cloudy and seasonably cool day with light winds and some patchy morning fog. High temperatures will top out in the mid 30s.
SPOKANE, WA
onekindesign.com

A lakeside paradise cabin with handcrafted details on Lake Coeur d'Alene

Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edwards Smith Construction has created this beautiful lakeside paradise cabin that is nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Set on Swede Bay, one of the most desirable Bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene, this rustic abode provides a heavenly retreat for family gatherings.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Beard Papa's opens Spokane Valley location on Saturday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- A cream puff shop with Japanese roots and a delicious following is here in the Inland Northwest. Beard Papa’s is now in Spokane Valley and hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. Since 1999, Beard Papa’s has been baking cream puffs. The chain...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain

SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Meals on Wheels Spokane brings back Cinn-a-grams

SPOKANE, WA -- Valentine's Day is around the corner, so Meals on Wheels is bringing back their popular holiday event supporting seniors in the community. From now till February 8, you can order a loved one a Cinn-a-gram package to be delivered this Valentine's Day, February 14. In its 15th...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Tips for tidying your home this 'Get Organized' Month

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Want to finally get your space organized this year or maybe you have a big move ahead? You don’t have to wait for spring to start cleaning. January is “Get Organized” Month and like any goals you set at the beginning of a new year, sticking to it is easier if you start small.
SPOKANE, WA
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Test out the new ring toss at the Looff Carrousel with a discount!

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Looff Carrousel has a new ring toss ready for the public to try, and its available on Friday with 50% off admission!. The colorful and improved attraction was donated by local software development and technology consulting firm IntelliTect. The idea came from IntelliTect software engineer Austen...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

City inches closer to buying Trent Shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Monday, City Council voted in favor of a resolution that allows the city to look at purchasing the building the houses the Trent Resource Center, or 'TRAC.'. "It makes clear sense if we're going to have this longer than a year, we should be purchasing it,"...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Agreement reached in Camp Hope lawsuit

SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Friday morning, a formal agreement was reached between the city of Spokane and Jewels Helping Hands, saying that the city will not engage in efforts to shut down the camp. Jeffry Finer, the attorney representing Jewel's Helping Hands in this case, called this a victory for...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Point-in-Time Count sheds light on Spokane's homeless population

SPOKANE, Wash. — The annual Point-in-Time Count is officially underway. More than 40 volunteers gathered to count the homeless population in Spokane County. The city of Spokane holds the Point-in-Time Count every year to paint an accurate picture of Spokane's homeless population. The count uses a geographical informational systems map that shows locations with high homeless populations.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane's annual Point-In-Time Count underway

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -- When picturing homelessness in Spokane, some might think of Camp Hope or other city shelters, but the issue expands far beyond those places. To pinpoint the needs of people experiencing homelessness throughout Spokane County, volunteers go into the city, speaking with those experiencing homelessness, to better understand what can be done to help them.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Shoshone News Press

New tower aims to end 'dead zone'

OSBURN — A new cellular tower on the north side of the South Fork Coeur d’Alene River has many local residents wondering if their cellphone service is about to improve. In August 2022, the Osburn City Council approved a special use permit for Skyway Towers LLC to construct the 250-foot tower near Nuchols Gulch Road.
OSBURN, ID

