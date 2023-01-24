We are tracking a cold front for Friday and Saturday that will bring snow, gusty winds and arctic air to the Inland Northwest through the weekend. Thursday will be the last day for a while that the weather will not be top of mind. It's going to be another cloudy and seasonably cool day with light winds and some patchy morning fog. High temperatures will top out in the mid 30s.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO