Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Oppenheimer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported net income of $22.4 million in its fourth quarter. The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.87 per share. The investment banking and broker-dealer services provider posted revenue of $313.6 million in the period. Its...
MySanAntonio
Amalgamated Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $24.8 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $82.8 million in the period....
MySanAntonio
STMicroelectronics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
GENEVA (AP) _ STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.25 billion. On a per-share basis, the Geneva-based company said it had net income of $1.32. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of...
ResMed rings up record $1B in sales in latest quarter led by connected sleep apnea devices
San Diego maker of CPAP machines, masks and ventilators sees continued improvement in supply as pandemic-era bottlenecks ease.
Comments / 0