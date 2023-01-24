LA GRANDE — (Release from the La Grande Police Department) On Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:51pm a La Grande Police officer observed a maroon colored 2014 Dodge Durango traveling west on Jefferson Avenue approaching 2nd Street. The vehicle was being operated with no headlights or taillights. As the driver turned north onto 2nd Street and proceeded over the 2nd Street viaduct, the vehicles speed increased to 50 mph. The officer activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop on Y Avenue near 3rd Street. The driver of the Dodge Durango failed to stop and instead accelerated away from the officer.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO