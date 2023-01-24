Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
EOU Board Moves Forward with Action Items, Including Salary Range for New President
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees unanimously approved three actions Wednesday which allow the university to move forward in its search for a new president. The board approved a Presidential Profile compiled by Dr. Dick Merriman, of Summit Search Solutions....
elkhornmediagroup.com
First Citizens are announced
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Chamber of Commerce honored its first citizens at a banquet tonight (Friday) at the Pendleton Convention Center. Woman of the Year is Margaret Gianotti and Man of the year is Tim Hawkins. The Volunteer of the Year is Matt Terjeson. The Pendleton Air Museum was...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Pendleton names new airport manager
PENDLETON – Pendleton’s airport tower manager is going to be taking over responsibilities for ground operations as well. Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman announced that Dan Bandel will be the new airport manager for Eastern Oregon Regional Airport. Bandel has spent years ensuring the skies above Pendleton are...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Cache Creek Gangway to be Closed for Construction
ENTERPRISE – (Release from the U.S. Forest Service) The Hells Canyon National Recreation Area would like to inform visitors that the Cache Creek Dock Gangway will be closed February 10th through February 12th for construction. The project will include the reflooring of the gangplank. Visitors are reminded that self...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Reckless Driving/ Attempt to Elude Results in Arrest
LA GRANDE — (Release from the La Grande Police Department) On Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:51pm a La Grande Police officer observed a maroon colored 2014 Dodge Durango traveling west on Jefferson Avenue approaching 2nd Street. The vehicle was being operated with no headlights or taillights. As the driver turned north onto 2nd Street and proceeded over the 2nd Street viaduct, the vehicles speed increased to 50 mph. The officer activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop on Y Avenue near 3rd Street. The driver of the Dodge Durango failed to stop and instead accelerated away from the officer.
Comments / 0