People are selling water they claim is from Disney World's Splash Mountain ride for as much as $1,000 after it closed

By Rachel Askinasi
 5 days ago

Splash Mountain will be re-worked with a new theme honoring "Princess and the Frog."

John Raoux/AP

  • The Splash Mountain ride at Disney World in Florida closed on Monday.
  • The "Song of the South" theme of the log-flume ride will be replaced with "Princess and the Frog."
  • People are selling water that they say they collected from the ride on eBay.

Disney World's Splash Mountain ride closed on Monday ahead of its transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is slated to open in 2024.

Following the closure, some Disney fans have tried to make money by listing bags and jars filled with water that they say they collected from the log-flume ride. As of Tuesday morning, the lowest listed price for water claiming to be from Splash Mountain on eBay was $4.25 for four ounces of water and the highest was $1,000 for six ounces .

Listings describe the water as "Disney's Splash Mountain Water 1/22/2023 Limited" and "Genuine Disney SPLASH MOUNTAIN Water circa 2021," respectively.

Another eBay user poked fun at those trying to sell water by listing "tap water from my sink" in a Splash Mountain-branded bag for $25,000 . As of Tuesday morning, the listing was expired.

The description read: "This is obviously just for fun and to make fun of the people who are really selling water from a ride. I'm a Disney fan but come on people has the world gotten so doomed that people would buy water from a ride. Smh if you really want this water buy it. I'll even do free shipping! Have a magical day!"

Splash Mountain in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

Orlando Sentinel/Contributor/Getty Images

Splash Mountain — which opened at Disneyland in California in 1989 and Disney World in 1992 — was based on the 1946 movie "Song of the South," which has been criticized for its depiction of Black Americans in a post-slavery era. It was announced in June 2020 that the ride would be re-themed at both the Florida and California theme parks following a Change.org petition , according to USA Today . Change.org currently has the petition marked as a "victory" with 21,319 supporters.

The re-themed ride will be based on the 2009 film "The Princess and the Frog," which featured Disney's first Black princess, Tiana.

Insider previously reported that "Song of the South" has been called one of "Hollywood's most resiliently offensive racist texts," according to film professor and author Jason Sperb. Some people, including Sperb, believe it shouldn't be completely forgotten and should be used as a teaching tool to help prevent the resurgence of its underlying issues.

Whoopi Goldberg previously told Yahoo Movies : "I'm trying to find a way to get people to start having conversations about bringing 'Song of the South' back so we can talk about what it was and where it came from and why it came out."

demolition80
4d ago

Remember when Twinkie’s were going away forever and people were buying them off eBay for thousands of dollars, then Twinkie’s came back like a week later? I do.

*CyberSpace 21 EPL; StellarMass13*
5d ago

I’ve got some powdered water to sell for $340oz it’s easy to reconstitute hurst add 1 full oz of water and you are good to go. It never dries up or runs out, just occasionally you’ll have to top it off with a little water. I’ll sell it to you here and now though for the next 15 seconds for 20% off that’s right that’s right! You heard it correctly! Send to me now using this crypto address seen below $380 (including fees) and $50 for guaranteed 3 month express shipping. Act now and I’ll send you 1/2 oz of powdered invisible ionized bac stat water guaranteed (by M.E.) absolutely free of charge ($include $25 medium 6month shipping guarantee). I’m glad I could help you all so very much :) . Each dollar spent a portion will go to severely blind obese Walmart trolls like you. Put that plastic donut down now and act fast before the offer expires that just expired into the third sentence of this long and ridiculous disclaimer. Remember we love you all!! Show your love and support send $500 Now!

Sky Changes
4d ago

Anyone that would go to Disney is lower level on the spectrum of intelligence. I have no pity or desire to ever be around any of them

