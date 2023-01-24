Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Places Multiple on Preseason All-Big 12 Baseball Team
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is well-represented on the Preseason All-Big 12 baseball team ahead of the 2023 season. Transfer pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown was tabbed both the Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year and Preseason Newcomer of the Year, as well as being listed a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Big 12 team.
pokesreport.com
Gundy Had a Major Reason for Hiring Nardo, It's His Defensive Expertise
STILLWATER – Talking with Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, he told me that there was no shortage of interest in the defensive coordinator job he was hiring. Gundy eventually landed on Gannon University defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo. It was no accident and quite deliberate that Gundy seemed to repeat a process that back in 2013 landed him on Shippensburg University offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State 2023 Signee Brandon Garrison Tabbed McDonald's All-American
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has another incoming McDonald’s All-American as four-star signee Brandon Garrison was named to the West roster of the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game on Tuesday. He joins an impressive list of former Cowboy hoopers who earned the distinction, including Byron Eaton, Cade Cunningham, Gerald...
pokesreport.com
Opponent Preview: Pokes Look for Revenge In Second Match-Up With No. 10 Texas
Oklahoma State (11-8 overall, 3-4 Big 12 play) is looking for a series split with No. 10 Texas (16-3 overall, 5-2 Big 12 play) with Tuesday’s 8 p.m. tip down in Austin, TX. The game is being televised/streamed on the Longhorn Network. This marks the first back end of...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Drops Fourth Big 12 Road Game With 89-75 Loss to No. 10 Texas
Oklahoma State struggled down the stretch they fall to 0-4 on the road in Big 12 play with an 89-75 loss to No. 10 Texas. With the loss, the Cowboys move to 11-9 overall on the season, 3-5 in Big 12 play. It was John-Michael Wright and Kalib Boone who...
pokesreport.com
Robin Ventura to Stay on Cowboy Baseball Staff
STILLWATER – Former Oklahoma State great and long-time MLB manager, Robin Ventura, is staying on the Cowboy baseball staff. It was announced on Thursday morning that Ventura will be the volunteer assistant coach for the 2023 season. Ventura joined the staff ahead of the 2020 season as a student...
Comments / 0