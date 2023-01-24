ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Welcome to Nollywood: The staggering true story of Crossroads queen Noele Gordon

As the credits rolled on another episode of Crossroads on 4 November 1981, the switchboards at ITV started to jam. After watching the show’s beloved Midlands motel go up in flames, hundreds of viewers picked up the phone in tears to ask one question: would Meg Mortimer, the onscreen alter ego of actress Noele “Nolly” Gordon, make it out of the blaze alive? The odds for Meg, last seen clutching some sleeping pills, didn’t look good. The Sun claimed in a front-page splash the next day that some fans had even phoned up hospitals to ask about the injuries she...
Variety

‘The Tudors’’ Aníta Briem Takes on the Seven Year Itch in ‘As Long as We Live’

Aníta Briem creates and stars in “As Long as We Live,” an upcoming miniseries about a new mother – and once promising musician – suffocating in her marriage. But things change when a young man, her new nanny, starts giving the couple little “assignments” to do.  “This boy is like Mary Poppins! He brings this new, sexy element into their home that neither of them can control. He helps them rediscover each other,” explains Briem.  “Beta has an 18-month-old child, she is in the midst of postnatal depression, but at the same time her body is becoming her own once again. I...
TVLine

Lisa Loring, Who Played the Original Wednesday Addams, Dead at 64

Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams on the original live-action Addams Family series, has died, our sister site Variety confirms. She was 64. TV writer and producer Laura Jacobson announced Loring’s passing Sunday on Facebook, writing, “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring.” According to Jacobson, the actress “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” four days prior and has been on life support for three days. “Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night,” Jacobson continued. “She is embedded in the...

