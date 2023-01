The Class 6A, District 7 girls soccer semifinals couldn’t have gone any better for the Viera Hawks. Not only did Viera get a 5-0 win over the Sebastian River Sharks Friday night, but the Hawks got a chance to get all of their available players in the game while giving others the night off and a chance to rest up for Monday’s district final against Melbourne.

SEBASTIAN, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO