Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Santiago Del Estero, Argentina -EMSC

 5 days ago

Jan 24 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Santiago Del Estero, Argentina region on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake struck at a depth of 611 kilometres (379.66 miles), EMSC said.

January 24, 2023 · 6:09 PM UTC

Mexico's headline inflation accelerated and exceeded expectations in early January, data from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday, marking the first monthly pickup since September as markets brace for fresh interest rate hikes ahead.

Scholz seeks to secure more critical minerals on South America tour

SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a new, expanded commodities partnership with Chile on Sunday during a tour of South America that Berlin hopes will help secure more access to critical minerals key to the transition to a green economy.
Marketmind: Calm before the storm

Jan 30 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. It looks like a quiet start to the week in Asia on Monday, but don't be fooled - it may be the calm before the storm.
Mexico, NGO double down on efforts to protect world's smallest porpoise

SAN FELIPE, Mexico, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Enforcement efforts to protect the vaquita, the world's smallest porpoise, have led to a significant drop in fishing in a protected area that is home to the critically endangered species, the Mexican government and a non-profit said after a year of enhanced partnership.
Mexican president set to meet Citigroup CEO, spokesperson says

MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Citigroup Chief Executive Jane Fraser is planning to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a government spokesperson told Reuters on Friday, amid the bank's attempt to finalize the sale of its local unit.
