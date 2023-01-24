Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Santiago Del Estero, Argentina -EMSC

Jan 24 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Santiago Del Estero, Argentina region on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake struck at a depth of 611 kilometres (379.66 miles), EMSC said.

Mexico's headline inflation accelerated and exceeded expectations in early January, data from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday, marking the first monthly pickup since September as markets brace for fresh interest rate hikes ahead.