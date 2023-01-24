ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Great Pyrenees Who Didn't Get a Home for Christmas Is Breaking Hearts

Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
FLORIDA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
smithmountainlake.com

Pets of the Week for Adoption

Casey, husky/border collie mixCasey is estimated to have been born sometime in July 2022. Casey is a sweet boy with lots of things to learn. He is good in a crate and is learning to walk on a leash. Sometimes he just sits taking everything in. Casey looks to be a Siberian husky mix, therefore any potential adoptees must understand the energy level before committing to him. Casey needs a fenced yard to run and play to keep him safe from getting lost. Casey has been microchipped, neutered, tested heartworm negative, and started on vaccinations.
BEDFORD, VA
pethelpful.com

Sassy Cockatoo Flat-Out Calls Mom a 'Psycho Karen'

Having a talking bird for a pet can be tons of fun, but it can also backfire in the most hilarious ways. Just take a look at this viral video from @pennythecockatoo, one very sassy bird. While having an innocent conversation with her mom, Penny just can't help but speak her mind!
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
pethelpful.com

Most Popular Female Dog Names of 2022 Are Just Too Cute

As the final days of 2022 come to a close, it's fun to look back on the year and all its trends. Of course, that also includes pet trends, so @furiendtraining wanted to sum up the most popular female dog names of 2022. We know we were surprised by a few of the names on the list!
petpress.net

What Are The Best Dog Breeds For Seniors? The Top 10 Picks

Are you a senior looking for the perfect four-legged companion? What are the best dog breeds for seniors?. It’s no secret that dogs bring us joy, companionship, and unconditional love – all of which are especially important as we age. Choosing the right pup requires thoughtfulness and research...
pethelpful.com

Stray Cat Invited Inside During Freezing Temperatures Winds Up Finding a Forever Home

When kindhearted @lindaeckel opened her doors to a stray cat who was living near her home during freezing temperatures, she didn't expect to have a new furever friend. Still, that's exactly what happened! The beautiful long-haired tabby cat made herself right at home with Linda and her pets, and the result is just precious.
msn.com

Elephants Protect Babies From Wild Dogs

As you’ve probably seen many times on our playlist, mothers in the wild will go to all ends to protect their young. Elephants are the epitome of this phenomenon. This is the moment a herd of elephants come together to form a shield around the babies of the herd to protect them from a pack of wild dogs.

