ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

15-week abortion ban set to go before Florida Supreme Court

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0kPkyTvJ00

Florida’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy will be allowed to stand until a hearing before the state Supreme Court.

The court said late Monday it will hear the case, which has been part of a legal fight since the law took effect last July.

The law prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow exemptions in cases of rape, incest or human trafficking.

Violators could face up to five years in prison. Physicians and other medical professionals could lose their licenses and face administrative fines of $10,000 for each violation.

Comments / 1

Melanie Clarke
5d ago

Providing bodily resources to another person requires consent, or should. Risking your life for another person requires consent, or should. Another person cannot insist that you risk your life or health for theirs. The embryo, fetus or person cannot demand that the mother or host devote 40 weeks of her life for its support. She must agree to do so. Men slso need consent before having sex with a woman, or should.

Reply
3
Related
Lootpress

Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
ABC News

Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers and the...
LEBANON, IN
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
207K+
Post
592M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy