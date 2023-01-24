ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest one man, seeking two other suspects in connection with an armed robbery at bank ATM in Meriden

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago
A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery at an ATM in Meriden on Saturday, police said. Hartford Courant/TNS

A 20-year-old was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank ATM in Meriden on Saturday, police said.

The Meriden Police Department responded to Carl Street on Saturday for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area. When officers arrived, they were flagged down by a man who reported that he was robbed at gunpoint.

The man told police that he was robbed while making a deposit at the Wells Fargo Bank on Centennial Ave. He gave police a description of the vehicle involved, which matched the description of the suspicious vehicle that was called in by a concerned citizen. Officers quickly located the vehicle and pulled it over.

Officers determined that two suspects exited the suspect vehicle, committed the robbery and fled on foot as police were arriving in the area. They had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Jovanny Spangler. He was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery. He was released from police custody on a $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on March 6.

Meriden police are also investigating a robbery that happened at a Bank of America ATM on East Main Street on Friday. A man reported that his car was stolen at gunpoint by two men who approached him while he was at the ATM. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Meriden Lt. Darrin McKay said the department believes the two incidents are unrelated.

“Members of the Meriden Police Department would like to remind the public to be aware of their surroundings while utilizing ATM’s, especially during the after-hours,” the Meriden police wrote in a Facebook post . “If suspicious activity is observed while banking, please contact the police.”

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-630-6280.

Hartford Courant

