KOAA Survey: What was your favorite childhood book series?

By News5 Staff
 5 days ago
As part of the, If You Give A Child A Book campaign, Scripps and KOAA 5 were able to hand out five free books to students at Will Rogers Elementary School.

The If You Give A Child A Book campaign is all made possible through the Scripps Howard Fund . The fund provides free books to students at Title I schools like Will Rogers.

What was your favorite childhood book series?

  • CHRONICLES OF NARNIA - 35%
  • GOOSEBUMPS - 25%
  • BABY SITTERS CLUB - 20%
  • HARRY POTTER - 20%

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Research shows children who aren’t up to speed at their reading grade level by the end of third grade are four times as likely not to finish high school.

News5's Caroline Peters spoke with local kids at Will Rogers Elementary School who are looking forward to this week’s book fair. The fair kicks off today and wraps up on Wednesday.

Read the full story from Caroline here .
