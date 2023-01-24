ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Was Without Home Internet For a Month. Here’s How Visible Helped To Power My Smart Home

By John Velasco
 5 days ago
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

You never know how valuable your home internet service really is until you’re without it for an extended period of time. That’s the situation I found myself in after closing on my first home, and let me tell you, I really didn’t realize how critical it is to have home internet service.

I didn’t plan on moving in right away, since I had a fair amount of time before my lease was up at my apartment, but I didn’t want my just bought home to be unprotected either. Instead of paying for two separate home internet services, I did the next best thing — use my Visible cell phone plan to power my home.

Let me tell you, it was one of the smartest things I did soon after I bought my first home because it gave me peace of mind of being able to watch over the place when I wasn’t there . Best of all, it didn’t cost me a fortune because Visible’s unlimited cell phone service plan starts at $30 per month .

Visible Phone Plan

Starting at $15/month

Buy Now

Hotspot Service For the Smart Home

One of the perks of Visible’s unlimited talk, text, and data plan is that I also had unlimited mobile hotspot. Seriously, it’s like having a home internet service you can take anywhere you go. I used it with a Google Pixel 7 to broadcast a hotspot, which then allowed me to connect a few home security cameras I placed around the home — along with a handful of smart light bulbs that I could control at will.

My temporary smart home setup consisted of a Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 by the front door, a Ring Video Doorbell 4 at the back door, and the Ring Stick Up Cam with the Pan-Tilt Mount. They worked flawlessly with the hotspot I set up with my smartphone, which I kept connected to a wall outlet to keep the hotspot active. Whenever they detected a person, I would receive notifications on my smartphone — all while I was still at my apartment.

Likewise, I did the same with a handful of smart light bulbs I set up throughout the house. Doing this allowed it to seem like someone was actually there at the house, seeing that I was able to control and schedule the lights to go on and off during certain times of the day.

I was actually surprised that the hotspot was able to keep up with all of the activity, especially given how the video clips recorded by the cameras were uploaded to the cloud. On top of that, I was even surprised that the hotspot was able to accommodate all of the gadgets I connected without much degradation to the network’s performance.

Living in a 5G Coverage Area Helps

If you didn’t know, Visible’s service is backed by Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide, and 4G LTE networks. If you look at its coverage map, they have most of the country blanketed with coverage — so you can look forward to reliable and stable service.

I’m not too far from New York City either, which gave me access to its faster 5G Nationwide network. Speeds were obviously faster for things like surfing the web, downloading large email attachments, and even watching the occasional video on my phone.

When it came to the security cameras I set up, I found it wonderful at being able to quickly access the live video feeds with minimal lag. Latency was also at an acceptable level when it came to event triggers going on and me going on my phone to check them out.

Savings With Minimal Compromise

With Visible’s Unlimited Mobile Hotspot service that was included in my $30 per month plan, you technically get unlimited data at speeds up to 5Mbps. Luckily, it didn’t adversely affect the smart home gadgets I connected to the hotspot. For the most part, I was still getting all the proper notifications as they were happening — along with smooth video whenever I tapped into the live video feeds.

Fortunately, it didn’t cost me a whole lot to set this all up, which is part of the reason why I like Visible’s service. You’re in luck if you’re looking to start service with them because you can get a year of Visible for $15 per month for a limited time — which is a savings of 50% off its normal rate .

You’ll need to bring your phone to earn the discounted rate for its unlimited cell phone plan, plus using code ‘ 15OFF12 ’ when you check out.* While you might be sent a SIM card to use with your phone, you can actually start using the service right away if you have a compatible phone with an eSIM.

Even though my smart home is now managed by a proper internet service, I still use my phone’s hotspot service with Visible whenever I’m on the road. From sharing access to a friend, or connecting my laptop to crank out a few emails during my commute into the office, I’ve been satisfied by Visible’s affordable and reliable service.

*Offer ends 1/31/2023. Additional terms and conditions apply.

More from SPY

Related
SPY

Amazon’s New Blink Security Camera Floodlight Can Be Yours for Just Under $100!

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Although we’re in a new year with exciting new possibilities, rising crime remains one of the top concerns of many Americans. Nothing matters more than the health and safety of you and your family. So what can you do to improve the security of your home? CES 2023 ushered in several new and exciting smart home products focused on these concerns. We saw state-of-the-art smart locks, innovative smart safes, and several new surveillance cameras in a year that was chocked full of products...
SPY

Apple’s New HomePod Smart Speaker Can Now Alert You When It Hears Alarms and Sirens in Your Home

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. After a hard lesson learned, it seemed unlikely Apple would ever dare to tackle the premium smart speaker space again. Given how the HomePod Mini had a better reception among critics and consumers, we didn’t think a successor to the original HomePod speaker would ever be in the pipeline. Still, it looks like Apple loves a good challenge. Four years after the original, Apple quietly announced the HomePod (2nd Generation). From a cursory look, it doesn’t look like much has changed with the...
SPY

Greenworks Enters the World of Smart Home Technology With New Security Cameras

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. This year’s CES 2023 was an eventful one, to say the least. We saw loads of new gadgets, like Govee’s Sync Box and Lockly’s Smart Safe, in a showcase full of exciting and innovative gadgets. We also saw some companies enter markets that were new to them, and now yard-care company Greenworks debuted its expansion into the world of the smart home. Greenworks had several new products to show off at CES, like a home energy storage system, a robotic vacuum, and a fast...
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
KTAR.com

Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings

I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
New York Post

Your TV is spying on you — here’s how you can stop it

Fun fact: The first Compaq Portable computer shipped in 1983 and cost more than $8,400 in today’s dollars. Wow, times have changed. Still, your computer is a significant investment, and you want it to perform well for years. You don’t have to deal with the same issues with your television, but one common question I get is the best method to wipe away fingerprints and dust. Unfortunately, you have to think about tracking on your TV just like on a computer or phone. Keep reading to find out how you welcomed a spy into your living room — and what you...
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
CNET

How to Get Peacock Premium Free if You Already Have Comcast or Spectrum

Peacock houses tens of thousands of hours of free shows, movies, sports and originals. But a lot of the most popular programming sits behind a paywall for Premium Peacock members. You can't watch same-day streaming movies, Yellowstone, Bel-Air, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Premier League matches, WWE and other titles in full unless you pay.
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
SPY

SPY

