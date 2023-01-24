Slide 1 of 34: Nothing is more heartbreaking than losing a child. Sadly, many celebrities have had to say goodbye to their babies over the last few years. Keep reading to see which stars are grieving the loss of their kids in recent years... On Jan. 12, 2023, Odele Ventimiglia -- the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, who played chef Artie Bucco on HBO's "The Sopranos," and Belinda Cape -- died at 25, leaving behind a baby daughter, Shiloh. "Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele's funeral notice. Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many," her mom wrote on Facebook. "Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives." Belinda asked that instead of flowers, mourners consider donating to Odele's daughter's future education costs on a GoFundMe page. Sister Lucinda mourned her sibling in a heartbreaking Instagram post, writing that "words will never be enough to express the grief we are all feeling. I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything." Keep reading for more stars who are mourning children who've died in recent years...MORE: Stars who died in 2023.

2 DAYS AGO