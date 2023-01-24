49ers Defensive Lineman Charles Omenihu Arrested

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested in relation to accusations of suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence on Monday (January 23) afternoon, hours after the team clinched an NFC Championship Game berth on Sunday (January 22), the Mercury News reports.

Omenihu, 25, was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail and has since been released after posting bail, the San Jose Police Department confirmed. The department said it received a call regarding a reported domestic violence incident at Omenihu's home at 4:39 p.m. on Monday.

A woman told police officers that her boyfriend, identified as Omenihu, had "pushed her to the ground during an argument," according to a San Jose Police news release obtained by the Mercury News . The woman reportedly complained of arm pain, but responding officers said they "did not observe any visible physical injuries" before the woman declined medical attention, according to the news release.

Omenihu was present when officers arrived at his home and provided a statement to police before being arrested. Officers also obtained an emergency protective order and served it to Omenihu, which required him to stay away from the woman while the order remained in effect.

Police said the results of an ongoing investigation into the incident will be presented to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, which will then decide if additional charges can be made. No additional details were made available as of Tuesday (January 24) morning.

The 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round to advance to the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Omenihu has contributed to the 49ers defense as a key reserve through their playoff run.

“We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information," the 49ers said in a statement obtained by the Mercury News .

Omenihu, a former fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans who signed with San Francisco late in the 2021 season, is set to become a free agent during the offseason.