SVVSD extends Carbon Valley Academy renewal term

The St. Vrain Valley School Board adopted a resolution Wednesday to extend the renewal term for Carbon Valley Academy Charter School. The school faced financial issues and declining enrollment in 2020, but enrollment has since increased, said Michele Saller, the school’s principal. “In June of 2021, we had 167...
