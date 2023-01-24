Read full article on original website
Overworked, underpaid, under attack: Survey shows Colorado teacher challenges
Colorado educators feel overworked, underpaid, and under attack, and they think students’ education is suffering as a result. Those were the findings of the Colorado Education Association’s most recent survey, completed in late 2022 by more than 1,600 of the union’s 39,000 members and released Tuesday. According...
17,000 and counting: Families apply for free preschool in Colorado
Around 17,000 Colorado families have applied for the state’s free preschool program in the week since the application opened on Jan. 17, a state official announced at a Wednesday meeting. The early burst of interest in the new preschool program could mean enrollment will exceed the 30,000 children state...
Leader team meets future journalists at New Meridian High School
The Longmont Leader editorial team met with classes at New Meridian High School on Tuesday for a Q&A session, in which students asked many thoughtful questions about local news and the media industry at large. Longmont Leader Editor Macie May started off the session describing what it’s like to build...
SVVSD extends Carbon Valley Academy renewal term
The St. Vrain Valley School Board adopted a resolution Wednesday to extend the renewal term for Carbon Valley Academy Charter School. The school faced financial issues and declining enrollment in 2020, but enrollment has since increased, said Michele Saller, the school’s principal. “In June of 2021, we had 167...
Colorado would expand financial aid, loan forgiveness for student teachers
Colorado on Thursday moved toward expanding financial aid for university students studying to become teachers. A bill to broaden a $52 million program received unanimous support Thursday in the House Education Committee. The legislation is a top priority for Democratic lawmakers seeking to attract more Coloradans to the teaching field...
