Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Russia Is Refitting Old T-72 Tanks For The War In Ukraine. But It’s Running Out Of Optics.
The Ukrainian army isn’t the only one getting new tanks. Well, new-ish. As Kyiv’s allies pledge more and more of the best NATO-style tanks to Ukraine’s war effort, Moscow is upgrading and returning to service potentially hundreds of older T-72s. The result is at least one new...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Beaten Twice In Ukraine, Russia’s Elite 1st Guards Tank Army Is Poised To Attack Yet Again
The Russian army apparently is repositioning heavy forces in advance of a widely-anticipated winter offensive in Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region. The forces include elements of the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, which has spent months in Belarus, recovering from its near-destruction by Ukrainian brigades during two previous, large-scale operations.
2 former George Santos campaign workers describe a 'sloppy' workplace and a boss with a short fuse
Rep. George Santos' campaign for Congress in 2022 was ultimately successful, but people who worked with him do not remember it fondly.
Trump's Attempt To Get Immunity From Jan. 6 Capitol Cop's Lawsuit Falls Flat
Former President Donald Trump’s efforts to have a lawsuit thrown out have failed. The legal action was brought on by Capitol police officers who suffered injuries in the Jan. 6 insurrection. What Happened: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected claims by Trump that presidential immunity protected him from liability...
Nancy Pelosi & other Lawmakers found excuses not to pass trading ban. They delayed & delayed, now Republicans run House
Former Speaker Pelosi and other Lawmakers always found excuses not to pass a stock trading ban. They kept delaying and delaying knowing that members of Congress shouldn't trade. Now, Republicans are set to enact on that.
Trump Bid to Help Ex-Aide Navarro Spurned by Judge in Contempt Case
(Bloomberg) -- A judge delayed a contempt trial for Peter Navarro after a lengthy debate about whether the former White House trade adviser could rely on executive privilege as a defense. Most Read from Bloomberg. US District Judge Amit Mehta said Friday he would allow defense and prosecution lawyers time...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is Ridiculed After Her Proposed Amendment Loses by 418 Votes to 14 in Bipartisan Defeat
On January 26, the House of Representatives voted on an amendment proposed by Georgia's most controversial and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene. The proposal was intended to prevent the Biden Administration from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China's pledge to promote consumption
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed in early Asia trade on Monday, supported by tensions in the Middle East following a drone attack in Iran and as Beijing pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery which would support fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.6%,...
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan spars with Chuck Todd over classified docs and FBI
Rep. Jim Jordan argued that federal agencies are handling President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump's classified documents cases in different ways, leading to a heated exchange with host Chuck Todd on NBC News' "Meet the Press" Sunday. Jordan, during the interview, suggested that there is an double standard...
Donald Trump Offers To End Putin's War 'Within 24 Hours' Of Negotiation: 'So Easy To Do!'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump once again offered to negotiate to end the Russia-Ukraine war. What Happened: Trump, in an all-caps post on Truth Social, said he could end Vladimir Putin's unprecedented war in Ukraine “within 24 hours.”. “If I were president, the Russia/Ukraine war would never have happened,...
Funeral held for battleground body collector in Ukraine
Against a backdrop of muffled booms from the frontlines to the south and east, people sank to their knees and threw roses in front of the van as it inched past them. Then, as the back door opened and a wooden coffin was pulled out, the sobbing began. "My son!...
GOP Rep. Michael McCaul on Air Force general's prediction of war with China: 'I hope he's wrong... I think he's right'
A top congressional Republican on Sunday said he agrees with a memo by a four-star Air Force general that predicts the U.S. will be at war with China in two years. In the memo sent Friday and obtained by NBC News, Gen. Mike Minihan, head of Air Mobility Command, wrote, “I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me will fight in 2025.”
Biden Documents Were Stored at Another Location as Well
The document scandal involving President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents has another twist in its ever-evolving story. Recent reports reveal the classified documents were stored at another location before ultimately reaching the Penn Biden Center, where they were discovered last November. The Original Storage Site. The Penn Biden Center...
The US Law That Restricts The Use Of Bourbon Barrels
The famous axiom, "all bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon," is a useful and quick explanation for this unique American spirit. There are five rules that make bourbon what it is, and they are codified by the United States Alcohol Tax and Trade Bureau, according to CNBC. The first is that bourbon must be made in the U.S.; and though it doesn't have to be made in Kentucky, most of it is. Secondly, the mash, or grain mixture distilled to make the bourbon, must be at least 51% corn. The next two rules say that 125 proof (62.5% alcohol) is the upper limit at which bourbon can be barreled, and 80 proof (40% alcohol) is the upper limit at which it can be bottled. And nothing but water can be added to bourbon to dilute its potency. Finally, bourbon must be aged in charred, new oak containers, and its color can only come from aging in this way — no artificial colors or flavors are allowed.
Israeli settlers attack Palestinians across West Bank as escalation looms
JERUSALEM — A Palestinian man was killed near a settlement in the West Bank overnight Saturday, and Israeli settlers carried out dozens of attacks targeting Palestinians across the occupied territory, according to Palestinian media and officials, as violence showed no sign of abating on the eve of a trip to the region by America’s top diplomat.
Boy, 13, held over second Jerusalem shooting
A 13-year-old Palestinian boy was behind a shooting in Jerusalem on Saturday, Israeli police have said. Two people - a father and son - were seriously wounded, while the attacker was shot and injured by passers by and is being held in hospital. It came the day after seven people...
