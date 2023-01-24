ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Beaten Twice In Ukraine, Russia’s Elite 1st Guards Tank Army Is Poised To Attack Yet Again

The Russian army apparently is repositioning heavy forces in advance of a widely-anticipated winter offensive in Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region. The forces include elements of the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, which has spent months in Belarus, recovering from its near-destruction by Ukrainian brigades during two previous, large-scale operations.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Trump's Attempt To Get Immunity From Jan. 6 Capitol Cop's Lawsuit Falls Flat

Former President Donald Trump’s efforts to have a lawsuit thrown out have failed. The legal action was brought on by Capitol police officers who suffered injuries in the Jan. 6 insurrection. What Happened: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected claims by Trump that presidential immunity protected him from liability...
msn.com

Trump Bid to Help Ex-Aide Navarro Spurned by Judge in Contempt Case

(Bloomberg) -- A judge delayed a contempt trial for Peter Navarro after a lengthy debate about whether the former White House trade adviser could rely on executive privilege as a defense. Most Read from Bloomberg. US District Judge Amit Mehta said Friday he would allow defense and prosecution lawyers time...
msn.com

Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China's pledge to promote consumption

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed in early Asia trade on Monday, supported by tensions in the Middle East following a drone attack in Iran and as Beijing pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery which would support fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.6%,...
msn.com

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan spars with Chuck Todd over classified docs and FBI

Rep. Jim Jordan argued that federal agencies are handling President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump's classified documents cases in different ways, leading to a heated exchange with host Chuck Todd on NBC News' "Meet the Press" Sunday. Jordan, during the interview, suggested that there is an double standard...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Funeral held for battleground body collector in Ukraine

Against a backdrop of muffled booms from the frontlines to the south and east, people sank to their knees and threw roses in front of the van as it inched past them. Then, as the back door opened and a wooden coffin was pulled out, the sobbing began. "My son!...
msn.com

Biden Documents Were Stored at Another Location as Well

The document scandal involving President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents has another twist in its ever-evolving story. Recent reports reveal the classified documents were stored at another location before ultimately reaching the Penn Biden Center, where they were discovered last November. The Original Storage Site. The Penn Biden Center...
msn.com

The US Law That Restricts The Use Of Bourbon Barrels

The famous axiom, "all bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon," is a useful and quick explanation for this unique American spirit. There are five rules that make bourbon what it is, and they are codified by the United States Alcohol Tax and Trade Bureau, according to CNBC. The first is that bourbon must be made in the U.S.; and though it doesn't have to be made in Kentucky, most of it is. Secondly, the mash, or grain mixture distilled to make the bourbon, must be at least 51% corn. The next two rules say that 125 proof (62.5% alcohol) is the upper limit at which bourbon can be barreled, and 80 proof (40% alcohol) is the upper limit at which it can be bottled. And nothing but water can be added to bourbon to dilute its potency. Finally, bourbon must be aged in charred, new oak containers, and its color can only come from aging in this way — no artificial colors or flavors are allowed.
KENTUCKY STATE
msn.com

Israeli settlers attack Palestinians across West Bank as escalation looms

JERUSALEM — A Palestinian man was killed near a settlement in the West Bank overnight Saturday, and Israeli settlers carried out dozens of attacks targeting Palestinians across the occupied territory, according to Palestinian media and officials, as violence showed no sign of abating on the eve of a trip to the region by America’s top diplomat.
msn.com

Boy, 13, held over second Jerusalem shooting

A 13-year-old Palestinian boy was behind a shooting in Jerusalem on Saturday, Israeli police have said. Two people - a father and son - were seriously wounded, while the attacker was shot and injured by passers by and is being held in hospital. It came the day after seven people...

