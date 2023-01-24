Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Phoenix women defend home court, men lose on road
It was another mixed bag for the Green Bay Phoenix basketball programs Thursday night in the wake of the firing of men's basketball coach Will Ryan. Athletic Director Josh Moon has spent the last few days explaining his decision to fire Ryan with just over a month remaining in the season, citing a need to change the culture. The Phoenix women provided a welcomed distraction from the discussion locally as they beat in-state rival Milwaukee 58-40. They outscored the Panthers in the final three quarters, pulling away for good in the fourth as the Phoenix outscored their visitors 18-6 in the fourth frame. Bailey Butler led the Phoenix with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds, and four steals. Jenna Guyer added 12 points off the bench, while Callie Genke chipped in with 10 points and two steals. The Phoenix are back in action on January 30th against IUPUI.
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys Basketball Preview: Weekend slate includes three local area teams
Saturday's Boys Basketball slate will involve three local area teams, with two of them being Packerland matchups, and one non-conference matinee matchup. In the afternoon, Sevastopol hosts 14-1 Florence. Algoma will welcome in NEW Lutheran in Packerland play. The top teams in the conference face off as Southern Door travels...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay, L-C dance teams qualify for state
What is a right of passage for one school will be a unique experience for another as the Luxemburg-Casco and Sturgeon Bay dance teams qualified for state on Saturday. Sturgeon Bay qualified for its first state appearance in both the pom and hip-hop categories. They will be joined by Luxemburg-Casco in the pom category while they also qualified in the jazz category at the regional hosted by D.C. Everest High School in the Wausau area.
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys' basketball round-up: Daoust's big game leads Southern Door past Peshtigo
Local teams went 1-2 in Saturday's boys' basketball action. Another big game from Drew Daoust led Southern Door past Peshtigo on Saturday 64-56. Algoma lost a heartbreaker in overtime to NEW Lutheran 62-59. Sevastopol could not keep pace with Florence in a 79-61 loss.
doorcountydailynews.com
Wrestling round-up: Door County teams split Packerland duals on U 102.1
Door County teams split their combined six duals Thursday night while Luxemburg-Casco scored a big non-conference win. After beating Oconto 44-36, the Southern Door wrestling team could not come up with the points they needed as they fell to Peshtigo in the de facto Packerland Conference dual 39-36. Nora LeFevre, Mason Motquin, Wyatt Wilke, Hayden Jeanquart, and Cody Nellis all picked up a pair of wins between the two duals at the multi-team event.
doorcountydailynews.com
Girls' basketball round-up: Local teams struggle Friday, Door County clash scheduled for Saturday
The area's girls' basketball teams struggled to pick up victories on Friday night. The Algoma Wolves found themselves down early and never could catch up in their 62-48 loss against Oconto. The Gibraltar girls basketball team could not keep pace with NEW Lutheran on Friday night, falling 58-45. The Sturgeon...
wearegreenbay.com
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
doorcountydailynews.com
City discusses hotel, industrial building projects Tuesday
A new hotel and a multi-tenant industrial building could be along your commute through Sturgeon Bay in the near future as the two projects head to the Finance/Purchase and Building Committee meeting on Tuesday. The committee will first weigh in on the development agreement for a new 62-room Cobblestone Hotel...
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
wearegreenbay.com
Saint Mary’s Springs Academy confirms second teen death in Fond du Lac Co. crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After a deadly car crash involving teenagers in the township of Taycheedah over the weekend, St. Mary’s Springs Academy has provided another tragic update. In a statement sent to students and parents, Saint Mary’s Springs Academy President Stacey Akey has confirmed the...
doorcountydailynews.com
Ellison Bay man dies in early morning crash
Saturday morning in Ellison Bay began with a tragedy after a 33-year-old man died as the result of a single-vehicle crash. The Door County Sheriff's Department was dispatched just after 4:45 a.m. to State Highway 42 between Humbug Road and Hillside Drive to a report of a heavily damaged SUV among some nearby trees. The initial investigation shows that Nathan W. McKillen of Ellison Bay was driving northbound when he lost control of his vehicle. He crossed over the centerline and entered a ditch on the north side of the road before striking several trees. McKillen was pronounced dead at the scene.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot. Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee County manure case moved to March
A Kewaunee County farmer and two associates will have another month to prepare for their upcoming case involving their manure handling procedures. According to court records, the complaint against farmer Johannes Wakker, manure hauler Gregory Stodola, and crop consultant Benjamin Koss were amended on Wednesday. The amended complaint only applies to Stodola and his company, Stodola Ag Transport. Stodola is the only one of the three facing misdemeanor charges for polluting a waterway. Wakker, Koss, and Stodola are all facing felony charges for conspiring to commit a crime and falsifying written records related to the farm’s nutrient management plan. On Friday, additional correspondence was submitted, and the court date was moved from February 1st to March 7th.
WBAY Green Bay
“Entered into eternal life”: Second teen dies after crash in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A second teen has died following a crash in Fond du Lac County. Tommy Koenigs, 16, “has been called home and has entered into eternal life,” according to a statement from his school, St. Mary’s Springs Academy. “It is with...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
radioplusinfo.com
1-25-23 fatal crash update
Authorities say a teenager involved in a car crash over the weekend in Fond du Lac has been declared brain dead and will be taken off life support Wednesday. Sixteen year old Tommy Koenigs, of Mount Calvary was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah following the crash early Saturday morning. In an email to families St. Mary’s Springs Academy president Stacey Akey said Koenigs will give “a beautiful gift to others” through organ donation. A passenger in the car, 16 year old Nevins Zoch, was also killed in the crash on Golf Course Drive. A second passenger, a 16 year old girl, received non life-threatening injuries. An obituary for Zoch memorialized his life as a “bright boy” with a “vibrant imagination.” Zoch was a sophomore at Laconia High School and played for the football team. A visitation for Zoch will be held Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
