She Shoots, She Scores: Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Make It Official On The ‘Gram

By D.L. Chandler
 5 days ago

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Larsa Pippen was rumored to be romantically connected to Marcus Jordan , the son of Michael Jordan, but many doubted the validity of the union. Now, the pair have officially come out as a couple and made it Instagram official thus crushing the rumors.

Larsa Pippen, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 32, have been cozy with one another dating back to last fall with plenty of snaps of the pair grabbed by the paparazzi sold to press outlets. For some, the romance was a questionable one considering Pippen’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, was the teammate of Jordan’s father, the aforementioned Air Jordan.

In a recent interview, Pippen brushed off the rumors yet again by claiming she and Jordan were just friends and that she’s enjoying the single life while dating, running her business, and focusing on family.

After sharing the Instagram post, which we’ll share below, we haven’t seen the same sort of digital PDA from Jordan’s side just yet. We’ll give it some time.

At any rate, we wish the best to Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen)

Photo: Getty

The post She Shoots, She Scores: Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Make It Official On The ‘Gram appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

