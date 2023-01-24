USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (32)
|20-0
|800
|1
|2. Stanford
|19-2
|741
|3
|3. LSU
|20-0
|729
|4
|4. Connecticut
|18-2
|689
|5
|5. Ohio State
|19-1
|684
|2
|6. Indiana
|18-1
|660
|6
|7. Notre Dame
|16-2
|603
|7
|8. Iowa
|16-4
|572
|9
|9. Utah
|16-2
|522
|8
|10. Virginia Tech
|16-3
|496
|10
|11. Maryland
|16-4
|469
|11
|12. Oklahoma
|16-2
|440
|12
|13. UCLA
|17-3
|429
|13
|14. Arizona
|15-4
|317
|15
|15. Iowa State
|13-4
|312
|17
|16. Duke
|17-2
|302
|14
|17. Michigan
|16-4
|281
|16
|18. North Carolina State
|15-5
|263
|18
|19. North Carolina
|14-5
|253
|20
|20. Gonzaga
|19-2
|241
|19
|21. Villanova
|18-3
|93
|NR
|22. Illinois
|16-4
|87
|23
|23. Oregon
|13-6
|66
|21
|24. Arkansas
|17-5
|57
|22
|25. South Florida
|18-4
|47
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 24 Baylor (13-6); No. 25 Texas (14-6).
Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee (16-2) 42; Tennessee (16-6) 40; Baylor (13-6) 33; Florida State (18-4) 32; Colorado (16-4) 28; Texas (14-6) 24; Florida Gulf Coast (18-3) 18; UNLV (19-2) 7; Oregon State (11-8) 6; Southern California (15-4) 6; St. John's (16-3) 4; Columbia (16-3) 3; Creighton (12-6) 3; Louisville (15-7) 1.
