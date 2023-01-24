ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

USA Today Top 25 Poll

San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:

Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (32) 20-0 800 1
2. Stanford 19-2 741 3
3. LSU 20-0 729 4
4. Connecticut 18-2 689 5
5. Ohio State 19-1 684 2
6. Indiana 18-1 660 6
7. Notre Dame 16-2 603 7
8. Iowa 16-4 572 9
9. Utah 16-2 522 8
10. Virginia Tech 16-3 496 10
11. Maryland 16-4 469 11
12. Oklahoma 16-2 440 12
13. UCLA 17-3 429 13
14. Arizona 15-4 317 15
15. Iowa State 13-4 312 17
16. Duke 17-2 302 14
17. Michigan 16-4 281 16
18. North Carolina State 15-5 263 18
19. North Carolina 14-5 253 20
20. Gonzaga 19-2 241 19
21. Villanova 18-3 93 NR
22. Illinois 16-4 87 23
23. Oregon 13-6 66 21
24. Arkansas 17-5 57 22
25. South Florida 18-4 47 NR

Dropped Out: No. 24 Baylor (13-6); No. 25 Texas (14-6).

Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee (16-2) 42; Tennessee (16-6) 40; Baylor (13-6) 33; Florida State (18-4) 32; Colorado (16-4) 28; Texas (14-6) 24; Florida Gulf Coast (18-3) 18; UNLV (19-2) 7; Oregon State (11-8) 6; Southern California (15-4) 6; St. John's (16-3) 4; Columbia (16-3) 3; Creighton (12-6) 3; Louisville (15-7) 1.

