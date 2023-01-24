Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Harriet Goldstein
Harriet Goldstein, 71, of Ocala, FL, passed away on January 23 in Ocala. Harriet was in born in Brooklyn, New York to Irwin and Evelyn Jacobson on July 26, 1951. Harriet is survived by her sons Matthew Goldstein and Scott Goldstein (Kristi), 5 grandchildren Natalie, Jack, Kate, Sophie and Stella, 6 brother/sisters-in-laws, 3 Niece’s and 4 Nephews. She is preceded in death by her Mother Evelyn, Father Irwin and Brother Richard.
Ann Flateau
Ann McClain Hathaway Burkett Flateau, age 92, of Ocala, passed away on January 20, 2023. She was born on February 13, 1930 in Hialeah, a daughter to the late Albert and Ann (McClain Hathaway) Burkett. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband James M. Flateau in 1994, her son Michael E., her sisters Katie and Aljean; her brothers Jack, Major, and Ethan Allen.
Phyllis Ianthy Reece
Phyllis Ianthy Reece, age 89, passed away on January 17th, 2023 in Ocala, Florida. Born August 9, 1933 in Barbados, West Indies, Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Evelena Moore, brother Noel “SonSon”, and sister Pearl Moore, and husband, Alphonse Reece. She was blessed...
Bobbie Jean Ward
September 16, 1939 – January 20, 2023 (age 83) Bobbie Jean Figgs was born on September 16, 1939, to Raymond Figgs Sr. and Pearl White in Live Oak, Florida. She received her formal education in the Public Schools of Suwannee County in Live Oak, Florida. She furthered her education at Marion County Vocational School in Ocala.
Larry David Muldrow
Larry David Muldrow, age 69, of Ocala, Florida, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 21, 2023. He was born on May 5, 1953 in Ocala, Florida, where he was a lifelong resident. He was preceded in death by his parents Barney Phillip and Abbie Louise (Perryman) Muldrow, brother Rick Muldrow and a grandson Zach Walters. Larry (DanDan) leaves behind to cherish his memory the love of his life, wife of 50 years, Lynn (Pollard) Muldrow, a daughter Rhonda (Greg) Walters, a brother Barney Phillip, III (Sandra) Muldrow, sister-in-love Connie Muldrow, sister-in-love Janelle (Joey) Reese, four grandchildren, Gregory, Amanda (Shane), Brittany (Thomas) and Bradyn, three great-grandchildren Brooklynn, Shane, Jr and Ravin, and many family & friends.
Ocala seeks local teens, young adults for lifeguard training program
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is currently accepting applications from young residents between the ages of 15 and 21 who are interested in becoming a lifeguard for the City of Ocala. The Developing Recreation Professionals’ Aquatics Program will teach participants a variety of skills including CPR and first aide,...
Ride the Breeze at The Villages Balloon Festival 2023
Balloons, Live Entertainment, Food Vendors and More!. Each year it seems The Villages Balloon Festival gets bigger and bigger! This year the event is going to be spectacular! If you have never been to the annual villages community balloon festival you are in for a treat. Below you will find the schedule explaining a little bit about this fun family event, happening Friday and Saturday, February 3rd and 4th, at The Villages Polo Grounds!
Dennis Wayne Mirabile
Dennis Wayne Mirabile, 75, of Ocala, Florida, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side, on January 12, 2023. Dennis was born in the Cragin area of Chicago, Illinois to Martha Potrzeba and Anthony Mirabile on September 15, 1947. He attended Weber High School and graduated in 1965. He went onto receive an Associates Degree from Wilbur Wright College, Chicago, Illinois.
A Marion County truck repair shop has been acquired by Fleetpride
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County truck repair facility is joining a nationwide network. TML Truck & Trailer Repair has been acquired by “Fleetpride,” according to a company press release. TML has been in business since 2012 and is located at the intersection of State Road 326...
George W. Williams, Jr.
February 9, 1945 – January 17, 2023 (age 77) George Williams Jr. was born on February 9, 1945, to George Williams, Sr and Alzada Howell Williams in Sparr, Florida. George was of the Christian Faith and acknowledged Christ as his Savior. He was united in Holy matrimony to Ora Lee McMahon.
Resident says Ocala/Marion County needs more grocery stores, not convenience stores
Marion Oaks is one of the largest communities in southwest Marion County. Unfortunately, we are forced to use one Winn-Dixie, which is very small. Most of the items are out of stock a majority of the time. We are forced to drive to the new Publix because there are no other grocery stores available to us.
Belleview police officer competes in Battle Axe Showdown
A Belleview police officer traveled to Texas this past weekend to compete in a popular amateur Strongman competition. The fourth annual Battle Axe Showdown was held on Saturday, January 21 in Garland, Texas, and the event attracted athletes from across the country. One of those athletes was Belleview Police Department Officer Jessica Galler.
Former Subway manager accused of stealing over $17,000 from bank deposits
A 32-year-old former manager of several Subway restaurants in Ocala was arrested after the owner discovered that multiple bank deposits were missing. On Thursday, January 12, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to SE 95th Street and made contact with the restaurant’s owner to discuss the missing funds. The owner advised that he oversees several Subway restaurants in the Ocala area.
Belleview resident discusses road construction on U.S. Highway 441
First of all, why are they fixing the lanes on U.S. Highway 441, yet again? Seems like a waste of money as there were no potholes or anything apparently wrong with them since the last time they “fixed” the lanes a few years ago. They are not widening...
Two Alachua men charged in Marion County mail thefts
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two Alachua County men were arrested in connection with a string of mail thefts in Marion County over a four-month period, according to the US attorney’s office. Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman, Jr., 23, of Gainesville, were both charged with stealing...
Lesbian Shop Owners Leave Florida Town After Official's Antigay Comments
A lesbian couple in Florida said they are closing their small antique shop because of the treatment they received from one town official with a history of antigay comments. Joy Drawdy told the local independent Alligator the response from locals was positive after she and her wife opened the Restless Mommas boutique store in the small town of Micanopy last summer. The town of fewer than 700 sits not far from Gainesville in the Florida panhandle and prides itself as the self-proclaimed antiques capital.
Suspected credit card thief jailed after $147 to-go order at Chili’s
A suspected credit card thief was jailed after taking home a $147 to-go order at Chili’s in The Villages. Melanie Christine Patterson, 46, of Umatilla, was booked Monday on charges of fraud and theft after she was tracked down by a Lady Lake police officer. An investigation began after...
Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages
A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
Ocala Electric Utility warns residents of utility payment scams
Ocala Electric Utility is reminding residents to stay alert for potential utility payment scams. In an effort to help residents stay protected from utility payment scams, the organization shared some tips through social media. “Ocala Electric Utility will never call its customers demanding payment using any prepaid cards or debit...
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
