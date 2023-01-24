ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys-49ers draws near-record ratings for FOX

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Sunday’s playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and visiting Dallas Cowboys on FOX drew 45.7 million viewers, the second-most watched NFL divisional playoff game on record.

The Cowboys also were involved in the No. 1 viewed divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers in January 2017. That game, a 34-31 win for the Packers, drew 48.5 million viewers.

The 49ers-Cowboys game was the most-watched telecast of any kind since last year’s Super Bowl, per FOX’s release.

By comparison, FOX’s telecast of the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants game on Saturday drew 28.6 million viewers.

