Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?

The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
What to Do With All Your Stuff When You Move

Moving can be a pain, not just because of the physical labor involved, but also because of what to do with all your stuff. If you’re like most people, you have way more stuff than you need or even want. So what do you do with it all when you move? You have a few options.
What Is Smoked Glass?

Smoked glass had its moment in the '70s but it's having a comeback today, with people finding creative ways to integrate the retro look into their modern homes.
Managing Thinning Hair: Causes and Treatment Options to Deal With It

Many people may struggle with hair loss at some point in their lives. Thin hair can be challenging and cause embarrassment, but it is possible to deal with this issue. The first step in choosing an effective treatment for hair loss is determining what is causing it. Hormonal shifts, scalp...
