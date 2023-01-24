Read full article on original website
Wright’s Barbecue Shares Vision of New Little Rock Location
Wright’s Barbecue tweeted a photo of what its new Little Rock spot is going to look like… and it’s very aesthetically pleasing. The tweet simply said: “Little Rock…sup?”. The new restaurant will be located in the former wine cellar building at 1311 Rebsamen Park Road,...
This Arkansas City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in the United States
Big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago get all the attention when it comes to popular destinations, but some of the best small towns in America offer their own unique set of experiences.
Server Says: Alan Napier of Petit & Keet
Alan Napier’s passion for the restaurant industry and customer service has been with him for the majority of his life. He discovered his love for the culinary arts through a Home Economics course during his sophomore year of high school, where he found that he enjoyed cooking. From starting out as a fry cook at 15 years old to becoming general manager of Petit & Keet in Little Rock, Napier’s devotion to providing people with quality service and Southern hospitality has allowed him to serve in a role that gives him the best of both worlds.
North Little Rock mother mourns son, hopes $10,000 reward and video of suspect brings answers
A $10,000 reward and a video of a possible suspect, two things one mother hopes will bring some answers after her son’s death.
Interstate 30 construction in Little Rock expected to create lane closures: Here’s the list
The Arkansas Department of Transportation has released its list of expected lane Little Rock – North Little Rock closures beginning Jan. 30.
Arkansas community mourning after five young friends killed in I-80 crash
This week’s horrific crash claimed the lives of five young friends from Arkansas who had much to contribute to our world, and who enjoyed their final week together playing in praying in Wyoming. Their community is devastated, and still trying to digest the tragedy. The Little Rock, Arkansas, suburb...
Tickets to See Bret Michaels at Oaklawn are Now Available
Singer and reality TV star Bret Michaels will perform live at Oaklawn Casino in Hot Springs on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the concert are now on sale at www.oaklawn.com. Prices range from $60 to $95. Global Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and Humanitarian of the Year, Bret Michaels, has...
Little Rock police searching for runaway 13-year-old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a runaway teen. 13-year-old Mica Jones was last seen walking away from the parking lot of Pinnacle Pointe Hospital in Little Rock at around 6:00 p.m. on January 27. He is described...
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 26th
No new Saline County Obituaries were added today. Check back tomorrow for updated information or click the link below for previous days postings.
Little Rock sanitation crews save the day after rescuing abandoned dogs in dumpsters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Waste Management workers in Little Rock have become a part-time pet rescue crew after saving a number of dogs from being fatally injured by garbage trucks. The team said it's not uncommon to run across stranded animals but when they find them inside their trucks,...
Malvern police searching for two 16-year-olds
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Malvern Police department is searching for two missing 16-year-olds from Malvern. According to authorities, Michael D'amato went missing on Sunday and Austin Henning went missing on Jan. 14. D'amato is believed to be in Colorado, while Henning was last seen in Malvern. D'amato is...
Drag performance bill causes Miss Gay America to look outside Arkansas for venue
The Arkansas Senate added more co-sponsors to a bill classifying drag performances as adult-oriented businesses.
Sherwood community remembers teens killed in car wreck
SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood community is grieving after two current and three former Sylvan Hills students died in a car crash over the weekend. The two current students worked at The Humble Crumb Bakery, and the owners have chosen to close their business for the next two weeks to regroup and grieve.
29-Year-Old Little Rock Native Earns Grammy Nomination
Songwriter and producer Mark Hudson of RockBoyBeats is a 29-year-old Little Rock native, and recently, was nominated for his first Grammy award. The project that earned Hudson a nomination for Best R&B album is Chris Brown’s Breezy, which Hudson helped produce. In beginning his work on this album nearly two years ago, Hudson knew that this one would be life-changing, and in 2023, his intuition is proving to be reliable.
Hot Spring County jail administrator resigns after deputies arrested
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The administrator of the Hot Spring County Jail resigned two days after deputies with the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office were arrested,KATV, 40/29's sister station in Little Rock, reports. Hot Spring County Lieutenant Darrell Peirce and Corporal Robert Campbell were arrested on Wednesday. They are...
Gov. Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard winter support team
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support team to aid with potential severe snow on Jan. 24.
Problems in Jefferson County persist
Problems in Jefferson County continue— and this time in the quorum court. Justices of the peace say they can't do their jobs due to a roadblock from the county judge.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Baseline Road
A bystander was killed in a crash on Baseline Road Wednesday evening.
Snow, rain causing central Arkansas drivers to use caution
With rain giving way to incoming snow in central Arkansas, drivers are having to take a bit more caution on their commute home.
Family and friends remember the life of Little Rock woman killed Monday
The family and friends of Stacy Petty shed light on her legacy and life following her death on Monday night.
