Alan Napier’s passion for the restaurant industry and customer service has been with him for the majority of his life. He discovered his love for the culinary arts through a Home Economics course during his sophomore year of high school, where he found that he enjoyed cooking. From starting out as a fry cook at 15 years old to becoming general manager of Petit & Keet in Little Rock, Napier’s devotion to providing people with quality service and Southern hospitality has allowed him to serve in a role that gives him the best of both worlds.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO