‘They could have killed me’: Nashville woman warning others after carjacking leads to shootout with teens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two juveniles are facing aggravated robbery charges after Metro Nashville Police say they carjacked a woman early Monday morning, before crashing into another vehicle.

Quaneishia Wiggins told News 2 that what happened to her Monday will be hard to forget.

“Please, don’t let him shoot me, but I’m still walking back,” remembered Wiggins.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Crime Watch

Heading into work at 4 a.m., Wiggins said she noticed a car on the road. She described the driving as erratic but wanted to stay safe. She says she honked her horn but immediately drove around them. Once at work, she noticed the same vehicle.

“As soon as I opened the door, I see somebody come around in a ski mask, like, creeping around the car, and when he came up he had a gun pointed to my face,” said Wiggins. “I went into survival mode, I was just calm. I mean, I literally put my hands up.”

Wiggins explained it was more than what was happening that shocked her, but rather the ages of the suspects when two more came up behind her.

“I mean, I could tell that these were kids because I’m looking, I’m like these are juveniles, these are kids that’s robbing me,” Wiggins said.

With a gun pointed at her face, Wiggins remembered trying to do everything she could to stay alive. She says the teens asked for her phone, her phone code and the keys to the car.

The teens took off in her Dodge Journey, and once they had left, Wiggins immediately went inside her workplace to tell her boss and call the police.

Hours later, Wiggins got an alert that her card was used at a gas station nearby. Then she got another alert on the other side of town.

“I got another alert, and they said that it had been tried to be used at the North Side Gas Station Market,” Wiggins said.

Driving around near the area with her fiance, looking out of her mother’s car, Wiggins said she immediately recognized the car driving behind them.

“I said babe, that’s the car. So, I immediately call the police, 911.”

While on the phone, Wiggins says, the teens started “literally shooting, the passenger is shooting at us, because they seen, they ran the stop sign, they seen me go through. They like ‘yea she following us.'”

Wiggins said that’s when she started firing her own gun back at the fleeing suspects before the teens crashed the stolen SUV head-on into a car on Kings Lane.

“If you are a teenager at 4 o’clock in the morning, you should be getting ready for high school or school, not out jacking people for their cars,” said Wiggins. “Then for it be kids, just think if I did have my gun and I shot and they shot and we going back and forth at my job and they could have killed me, or I could have killed somebody, because somebodies kids out jacking people.”

Wiggins set up a GoFundMe account to help obtain another car and replace all of her stolen belongings.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.