Okmulgee, OK

KTUL

Several Green Country sheriffs say they will not take action on new ATF rule

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Jan. 13, the Department of Justice announced the "Stabilizing Braces" Final Rule, which "makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of fewer than 16 inches, commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act."
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Justina Price

Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission Cemetery

The small town of Coweta Oklahoma was established along the Arkansas River in Muskogee Creek Territory in 1840. In 1843 Minister Robert Loughridge received permission from the tribal council to come to the Muskogee territory to establish a Presbyterian Mission. He named the mission The Koweta Mission after what was then the Capital of the Muskogee Creek Nation.
COWETA, OK
FireRescue1

4 Okla. VFDs ordered to surrender funds to county

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Four Muskogee County volunteer fire departments must surrender all funds and submit an inventory of county-purchased equipment to county officials within 30 days, plus undergo a state audit, under a resolution passed by the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners. The four departments — Brushy Mountain, Buckhorn,...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
TULSA, OK

