Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa. Expressing frustration with what its executive director called a dysfunctional contracting system in a press conference Friday.
Cherokee Nation to unveil first tribally-operated addiction treatment center
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will be hosting an event to unveil its renderings of the first tribally-operated addiction treatment center to be built in Tahlequah using the tribe’s millions in opioid settlement funds. The event will be held on Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. at Cherokee...
Oklahoma sculptor restoring iconic statue honoring Native ballerina
Oklahoma is home of some the world's most renowned sculptors and Native ballerina's.
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billions
Tulsa's people are among the most generous in the United States. Last week I wrote about Lynn Schusterman, the richest woman in Tulsa who made the Forbes Top 25 most generous philanthropists list.
KTUL
Several Green Country sheriffs say they will not take action on new ATF rule
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Jan. 13, the Department of Justice announced the "Stabilizing Braces" Final Rule, which "makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of fewer than 16 inches, commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act."
KTUL
Oklahoma police departments react, share thoughts on death of Tyre Nichols
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tyre Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for alleged reckless driving. A confrontation occurred between the 29-year-old and the officers where he was beaten numerous times. Three days later Nichols succumbed to his injuries and passed away. As of Thursday, five police officers are...
OHP divers pull stolen truck from North Canadian River
Divers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were able to pull a stolen pickup truck from an Oklahoma river.
KOCO
Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission Cemetery
The small town of Coweta Oklahoma was established along the Arkansas River in Muskogee Creek Territory in 1840. In 1843 Minister Robert Loughridge received permission from the tribal council to come to the Muskogee territory to establish a Presbyterian Mission. He named the mission The Koweta Mission after what was then the Capital of the Muskogee Creek Nation.
FireRescue1
4 Okla. VFDs ordered to surrender funds to county
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Four Muskogee County volunteer fire departments must surrender all funds and submit an inventory of county-purchased equipment to county officials within 30 days, plus undergo a state audit, under a resolution passed by the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners. The four departments — Brushy Mountain, Buckhorn,...
Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs say they will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple sheriff’s offices in Oklahoma announced that they will not be enforcing the recent Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ruling (2021R-08F) surrounding stabilizing braces. According to the Department of Justice, the ruling makes it clear that when “manufacturers, dealers, and individuals...
okcfox.com
74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
Deputy loses control, crashes into Oklahoma creek bed
A sheriff's deputy in Hughes County is thankful to be OK after crashing into a creek.
KTUL
Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
Tulsa families prepare to lose expiring emergency SNAP benefits
Oklahomans depending on SNAP Emergency Allotments will have to find another way to feed their families as the COVID-19 relief program expires nationwide in February.
Oklahomans searching for meteor fragments in Muskogee
Oklahoma "meteor hunters" are searching for fragments of the meteor that traveled across Muskogee on Thursday, January 20.
Jury rules in favor of Oklahoma school in punishment lawsuit
A Pittsburg County jury has ruled in favor an Oklahoma school district after the families of two students filed a lawsuit, alleging abuse.
Oklahoma woman found not guilty in stabbing of DA father
An Oklahoma woman who was charged with attacking her father, who is also the Tulsa County district attorney, was found not guilty by reason of mental illness.
Shawnee Main Street building collapses unexpectedly during demolition
A building on Shawnee's Main Street unexpectedly collapsed during its scheduled demolition Tuesday afternoon.
