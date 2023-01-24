Why Is the Music Industry Letting Instagram & TikTok Own the Customer? Rhythmic Rebellion Makes the Case for Controlling Valuable Fan Relationships

Read full article on original website
Related
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
A small detail on Sunday's 'The Last of Us' reveals that Joel likely avoided becoming infected on episode 1 because of his food choices
Joel tells Ellie the running theory on how the cordyceps outbreak spread so quickly across the world. It turns out Joel's food choices on the premiere saved his life.
Inside the Thrilling and Emotional Third Episode of ‘The Last of Us’
SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses major plot points from Episode 3 of HBO’s “The Last of Us,” currently streaming on HBO Max — as well as the 2013 video game of the same title. For its first two episodes, HBO’s “The Last of Us” remains remarkably true to its source material, the 2013 Playstation 3 video game widely regarded as one of the best ever made. For the show — which was just renewed for Season 2 after debuting to record ratings — co-creators and executive producers Neil Druckmann (who also created the game) and Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) did introduce a...
Digital Music News
Universal Music Group Cuts the Ribbon on EMI North in Leeds
Universal Music Group announces the launch of EMI North in Leeds. Universal Music-owned EMI Records has announced the launch of EMI North, a new label in the northern UK city of Leeds, in Yorkshire. In doing so, the company says it is now the first major label to open a physical space within the UK outside of London.
Digital Music News
Spotify’s ‘Viral Hire’ Thanks to Spotify-Themed Resume Is Laid Off
A woman who landed a job with Spotify thanks to her Spotify-themed resume has been laid off by Spotify. Emily Vu posted a screenshot of her Spotify-themed resume in 2021. But a few days ago, she revealed she was part of the recent layoffs announced by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. In April 2022, after a Spotify employee encouraged her to apply, Vu was hired as a Product Manager intern for the music streaming service. Five months later, she was promoted to associate Product Manager.
Comments / 0