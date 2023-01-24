ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

TikTok tries to sell ‘Project Texas’ as it fights for survival in the U.S.

TikTok is going on the offensive in Washington, D.C., in a stepped-up effort to counter calls to ban the app in the U.S. over its Chinese ownership. Senior executives at the popular video app and their lobbyists have been briefing members of Congress, academic researchers, think tank writers and others about a $1.5 billion effort that they call Project Texas, laying out details of how TikTok believes it can address the concerns of people who see it as a security threat, according to people who said they had been briefed and media reports about the lobbying.
WASHINGTON, DC
CNBC

Sam Bankman-Fried tried to influence witness through Signal, DOJ alleges

Sam Bankman-Fried should be barred from encrypted messaging software, including Signal, over fears of possible witness tampering, federal prosecutors said in a letter to a Manhattan judge. Prosecutors claim that Bankman-Fried's overtures to FTX US general counsel Ryne Miller constituted a possible attempt at witness tampering. The government cited previously...

